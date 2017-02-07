Wild Dating App Gives the Ladies a Free Ride for Valentine’s Day

Upping the ante on February’s love-centric holiday, the Wild dating app takes a Valentine’s promotion to the female masses. With the internet dating stage set, they’re showing the ladies front-and-center VIP seating on the Wild side. With a gift on tap, the app’s developers are offering women three free months of VIP membership. That translates to an $89.97 value, unlimited chat with all members, and the use of powerful filters all designed to do one job – give a girl absolutely nothing but what she wants.

Created to fill the gaping holes in the quest for the best online dating, the Wild app has an innovative approach. Unlike Tinder, it cuts to the chase. Designed to do anything but waste the time of its members, each users’ intentions are clearly outlined from the get go. Regardless of their sexual orientation, members can use the app for casual dating, to find new friends, get a serious relationship, or hookup. Period. Powerful filters are in play to assure the potential match is exactly what they present themselves to be. Search by attractiveness, ethnicity, body type, or height. Or, search by intention and interests. Regardless, Wild’s verified photos endeavor to speak the truth.

A representative of the app developer said of the outranking features of the Wild app, “Unlike Tinder, our members don’t have to connect through Facebook. So you have some anonymity there. You can also privately share photos with your matches. We’ve gone to great lengths to make sure our users’ photos and profiles aren’t fake and their messages aren’t delayed. We pride ourselves in the fact that over 65% of photos are verified and messages are always delivered in real time. A 4.5 star app rating and over 3,000 reviews can’t be wrong.”

Additional features of the Wild dating app have increased privacy. When matches are received, then, users can hide their profile so only those matches can see them. Still available for people they’ve already liked, they can always keep tabs on the effectiveness of their profile. Continually free to chat with mutual likes, the service has increased features for VIP members.

For more information visit https://justbewild.com/. To download the app on iTunes visit http://bit.ly/WildApp.

About Heaven Entertainment Group Inc

Heaven Entertainment Group Inc. supports Chujiang Yi as an app developer based in Hong Kong, China. The developer’s flagship product is the Wild iOS app now available in the Apple App Store.