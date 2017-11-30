Why You Should Choose Beacon Hotel During Art Basel Weekend

If you're attending Art Basel and need to book a Miami Beach hotel, look to South Beach, a district entrenched in history and Art Deco architecture.

Miami Beach, Florida, USA (PRUnderground) November 29th, 2017

Choose Beacon During Art Basel

If you’re attending Art Basel and need to book a Miami Beach hotel, look to South Beach, a district entrenched in history and Art Deco architecture. A premier boutique hotel on Ocean Drive, Beacon South Beach is a fun, safe and affordable choice. Built in the late 1930s, our Art Deco hotel offers authentic style with all amenities included.

Explore the Art Deco District

Why stay downtown when you can instead enjoy Miami’s Art Deco district during Art Basel, where all the events where will be taking place? Immerse yourself in the architectural craftsmanship of hotels and historic homes so well-restored that you’ll feel like a time traveler walking the streets and sidewalks. Ocean Drive is also home to the Miami Design Preservation League and the Art Deco Museum. As a guest of the Beacon, you’re just steps away from the ongoing tours and exhibits.

Enjoy the Beach

After a long day of viewing art and participating in panel discussions, you’ll need a beach break. Step outside and you’re at the warm seaside! Cross the green on foot, and spread out with a blanket and a good book. Watching the sunset is a great reminder that no art compares to nature’s beauty. After a restful night’s sleep, return to the sand for a sunrise run or yoga session. You can’t beat an Ocean Drive hotel for beach proximity.

Everything You Need

We’ve been serving South Beach for decades. Along with valet parking, we provide beach chairs, towels and in-room air conditioners to keep you cool when the city is hot. Lounging in your room is more enjoyable with a mini fridge stocked with goodies you can buy a la carte. And you won’t find another affordable South Beach Hotel in the area with regular live music in the bar – we regularly feature local bands and musicians.

Eat and Run

Most conference-goers like to get an early start on the day’s activities, and they stay with us to enjoy a more relaxed morning. Save time and money by sitting down for our breakfast, a buffet-style breakfast with several options such as eggs, sausages, bacon, toast, yogurt, cereal, and fruits. An a la carte menu option is also available at an additional price. If you’re a late sleeper, grab a banana or slice of toast on your way out the door. We also serve lunch and dinner at our restaurant.

Energize Your Evening

The Beacon is an oceanfront hotel in the heart of the strip. Walk the warm evening, and stop at your whim for shopping, dining, drinks, music or people watching. Or gather your friends for a trip to one of the iconic nightclubs, and dance the evening away. With your oceanfront hotel so close by, you’re assured a clean, comfortable night’s rest. Whatever happens in Miami stays in Miami – and that’s a promise!

About Beacon Hotel

The Beacon Hotel is a gem among boutique South Beach hotels in Miami. Besides its premium location right in the center of Ocean Drive, and beautifully remodeled rooms and lobby, the Beacon gives you South Beach how it is meant to be experienced. Here, you have direct access to seven miles of sand and surf, unrivaled nightlife, premier shopping and dining. Enjoy infinite views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and historical sherbet-colored Art Deco architecture on the other. Be it honeymoon, anniversary or a romantic beach getaway, this historical oceanfront boutique hotel is a haven for a perfect romantic vacation. Beacon Hotel offers complimentary breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and complimentary beach towels and beach chairs in the room.