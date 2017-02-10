Why Responsive Websites Convert More Customers (Green Jeans Creative)

Depending on the industry, your company website might have 50%, or more, traffic from mobile devices.

Research on website visitor demographics show that many people are looking at websites on a small screen, often a smart phone. Depending on the industry, your company website might have 50%, or more, traffic from mobile devices. Many people ask us at Green Jeans Creative “How well do mobile visitors convert?” The answer depends on how easy it is for the visitor to use the website on a small screen. Responsive websites provide a great customer experience regardless of the screen size. If you don’t know if your website is responsive, call us today at 720-284-1795 so we can determine if your website provides every visitor a great experience.

Happy Visitors Mean More Conversions

Mobile visitors are hard to please. They abandon websites that load slowly or are frustrating to use. Like Olympic swimmers, they measure time in tenths of seconds.

Your mobile visitors expect websites to:

Load in 2 seconds or less

Look good

Be easy to navigate

Have only short and simple forms

A well-designed, responsive website provides visitors a satisfying experience no matter what device your visitor is using.

Google and Responsive Websites

Google uses many factors to rank a website, including how the website looks on mobile devices. They published guidelines for creating a responsive website. You can read them here. Be sure to also read their article about common mistakes. Is your website ranking well on Google for people searching on mobile devices? If not, consider converting a non-responsive and slow-loading website into a responsive and fast-loading website.

Green Jeans Creative’s Secret Sauce for Converting Mobile Customers

Our secret sauce is a simple concept. We create responsive and dynamic websites that focus on the user experience and incorporate company branding. Pablo, the GJC webmaster guru has over 10 years of design experience. Our secret sauce has helped many clients improve their website conversions. Find out what we can do for your company website.

Give us a call at 720-284-1795 to see how a well-designed responsive website will convert more browsers into customers.

About Green Jeans Creative

Green Jeans Creative is a Denver-based creative agency that specializes in print design, branding and web/digital design.