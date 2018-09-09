Why Don’t We Floor Seats, General Admission Tickets for “8 Letters Tour” at Ticket Down w/Promo Code

Ticket Down has cheap Why Don't We general admission (GA) tickets, floor seats, and VIP seats for "8 Letters Tour" dates. Add customer appreciation discount code CONCERT.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) September 8th, 2018

Ticket Down is a reputable source of authentic Why Don’t We tickets for all 2019 tour dates in conjunction with their recently announced “8 Letters Tour” which is in support of their first album.

This blockbuster tour will have 20 dates and it will get underway on March 20th at Comerica Theatre in Phoenix, AZ and it will culminate at the WaMu Theatre in Seattle, WA on April 18th.

8 Letters was released by Why Don’t We at the end of last month. The band released a few singles in support of this album including “Trust Fund Baby,” which was composed by Ed Sheeran.

Why Don’t We formed 2 years ago in late September, 2016. They are active in social media and YouTube along with appearances in vlogs. They have collaborated with Logan Paul, their friend who is a well known vlogger and internet personality.

Why Don’t We 2019 Tour Dates

March 20 – Phoenix, AZ at Comerica Theatre

March 22 – Los Angeles, CA at Microsoft Theater

March 23 – Las Vegas, NV at The Pearl at The Palms Casino Resort

March 24 – San Jose, CA at Event Center at San Jose University

March 26 – Orem, UT at UCCU Center

March 27 – Broomfield, CO at 1STBANK Center

Marc 29 – Sugar Land, TX at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

March 30 – Grand Prairie, TX at Verizon Theatre

April 1 – Orlando, FL at CFE Arena

April 2 – Atlanta, GA at Fox Theatre

April 4 – Fairfax, VA at EagleBank Arena

April 5 – New York, NY at Radio City Music Hall

April 6 – Boston, MA at Agganis Arena

April 8 – Laval, QC at Place Bell

April 9 – Toronto, ON at Coca-Cola Coliseum

April 11 – Detroit, MI at Fox Theatre

April 12 – Rosemont, IL at Rosemont Theatre

April 14 – St. Paul, MN at Roy Wilkins Auditorium

April 17 – Portland, OR at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

April 18 – Seattle, WA at WaMu Theate

About TicketDown.com:

Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange also has authentic Why Don’t We tickets for all tour dates. Concertgoers can select from floor seats, front row seats, VIP seating, loge seats, parking passes and more. TicketDown.com and JP Media, LLC are not responsible for any errors or omissions in this release.

Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any musical artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with nor do we endorse any musicians or venues in this release.

Check out our discount codes online for all upcoming events. Ticket Down has low overheads which allow this well-known ticket site to keep prices competitive.

About JP Media, LLC