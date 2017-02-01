Why coin-less Card Wallets are becoming the new norm according to Palmera Apparel

There are a few reasons why this may be the case:

1. More non-cash transactions = less need for physical notes/cash

The Telegraph UK outlined the following graph, showing that non-cash transactions were set to pass cash transactions in 2015 (and they did). Australia’s Financial Review backs this trend up in Australia, suggesting that by 2020 Australia could be a cashless society. 2. New smartphone tech means less reliance on physical cards With tech like Apple Pay gaining popularity, you can now use your phone to pay directly at a large number of retailers. While most people will still carry their credit cards as a backup, the trend is shifting towards these contactless payment methods. Also – smart apps such like Stocard allow your to take photos of cards such as loyalty cards, and scan them on your phone at the retailer, meaning you no longer need to hold onto multiple store cards to gain points. 3. Bulky wallets are uncomfortable, hard to carry, and can even be bad for your back

We all know that a bulky wallet in your pocket is uncomfortable, but it could even be bad for your health

Stuart McGill, Ph.D., professor of spine biomechanics at the University of Waterloo. observed that sitting on a pile of cards, bills, and coins could put stress on your hip joint and lower back.

As a daily user of a Palmera Apparel slim 4 pocket card wallet myself, I’ll never go back to a bulky wallet.

By David Watts, Founder @ Palmera Apparel

