Why Americans Travel to Mexico for Tooth Loose Solution at Trust Dental Care

Tijuana, Mexico (PRUnderground) January 10th, 2018

Believe it or not, tooth loss is a common problem among the American adults. The reasons for the missing teeth can vary but is not always depends on the age. One of the reasons can be a cavity that has not be treated properly and on time.

According to the American Dental Association (ADA), 91% of adults aged 20-64 had dental caries, and 27% had untreated tooth decay which can easily lead to the tooth loss.

Cavities are this tiny holes in the teeth that form due to a poor dental care. Left it untreated can increase the size of this cavity and cause a toothache and the possible tooth loss.

Fortunately, some procedures help to restore these empty spaces left by the loss of a tooth. When the extraction is inevitable, there is a practical solution to the problem of losing a tooth: dental implants.

Dental Implants is a surgical procedure done by our Dentist in Mexico that places metal posts or frames on the jaw bone of patients, which allow the dentist to replace teeth with them.

Trust Dental Care offers this treatment at an affordable price and with the high quality of materials and the most advanced technology on dental treatments. For only USD 1,599 you will have the perfect solution to Tooth Loss.

Saving USD 350, you will have a package that includes:

Titanium Implants

Abutment

Dental Crown

Free Shuttle Service

Tooth implants are one of the most popular procedures to restore a missing tooth, and at Trust Dental Care you will find it, a sturdy, long-term solution for a tooth replacement.

Many people choose dental implants in Mexico to replace a tooth loss due to the natural teeth and because they fit and feel like natural teeth being functional too.

Nowadays, Tijuana, Mexico a city close to the border with the United States has become one of the most visit cities for Medical Tourism. According to the Mexican government, around 7 million people around the world travel aboard seeking for medical services.

At Trust Dental Care, we practice our craft with the most advanced German-engineered dental equipment to guarantee the most amazing results for our patients.

Enjoy our free shuttle service and don’t worry about your insurance paperwork, we do it for you. Let us guide you through this new stage of your life.

