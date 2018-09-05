Wholesale Scarves City Launches New Collection of Fashionable Scarves at Wholesale Price

NY, USA (PRUnderground) September 5th, 2018

Wholesale Scarves City, a New York based ecommerce company, focused on exclusive fashion retail of wholesale scarves has added up extensive collection in its online store last week. The website has made its name for creative collection since 2015. With new addition, they ensure to retain their flagship and plan to become a new gem for women looking for good-priced, high quality and fashionable scarves at factory price.

“We launched this website with an objective of customer satisfaction” says the co-founder of wholesalescarvescity.com “You may find number of online retail websites, but we have made a difference with our creative collection. With high emphasis on customer satisfaction, we only stock up high-quality product at best possible price in the market.”

wholesalescarvescity.com plans to become one stop shop for wholesale scarves; They have special discounts for retailers, boutiques etc. and women can easily find variety of colors and patterns, pashminas are another attractive product sold at wholesalescarvescity.com. Shawls too are available under discounted price.

Wholesale Scarves City are direct manufacturers and importers of wholesale scarves and pashmina scarves. Their overriding goal is to focus on the on-going hottest style and fashion trends and manufacture high quality scarves.

“We assure to provide customers with top quality products.” spokespersons from wholesale scarves city said “Customer’s experience is very important to us. Our dedicated customer service department is available between 9am to 5pm during weekdays to assist customers to answer their queries and help resolve any issues while purchasing and delivery of products. Our Customer first policy has helped us to serve customers with the highest quality materials at the lowest prices available”.

Women are sure to enjoy the volume discount offered by wholesalescarevescity.com. One can avail free delivery on placing bulk orders. Their unique return policy is an added advantage for online buyers.

Marketing Head at WholesaleScarvescity.com tells us how customers can have a pleasant shopping experience even after purchasing “We design, and manufacture pashmina made only of highest quality raw materials. However, we are aware that at times you purchase many scarfs and decide that it’s just not right for you. We have an easy return policy and we will gladly replace the item or give you a refund minus shipping fees and 15% restocking fees. Customer can avail this offer within 14 days from the date of delivery”.

WholesaleScarvescity.com has been a part of online shop for more than 2 years in selling wholesale scarves, combining their own brand with fascinating designs from all over the world. Their online shop has grown internationally only to offer the best to the customers.

“Our dedicated fashion team creates scarves with customer’s well-being in mind and offer top-quality and will continue to offer customers an excellent service with fast deliveries” proudly says the founder of WholesaleScarvescity.com.

About Wholesale Scarves City

Established in 2015, WholesaleScarvesCity.com strives to make your experience with us as pleasant as possible. We take pride in our excellent customer service. A team of dedicated representatives is standing by to assist you from 9am to 5pm during weekdays. Our customers come first, without you, our customers, we would not be where we are today.

We are direct manufacturer and importer of wholesale scarves and pashmina scarves. Our manufactures high quality scarves that reflects today’s hottest style and fashion trends. Our goal is to ensure that customers receive highest quality scarves at the best price available on the market today.

We update the newest items on our website daily and notify our WholesaleScarvesCity.com members by sending email newsletter. Subscribe to our newsletter to get this notification and deals.