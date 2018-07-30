Whiskey a Go Go in West Hollywood, CA is Hosting Blue Midnight on August 8th 2018

Come see this new band at Whiskey a Go Go in West Hollywood. Blue Midnight is a Dream Metal band formed out of Los Angeles, CA. It was created by lead singer/songwriter, Justine Glaser, and her producer/cousin, Sam Glaser. Must See Show!

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) July 30th, 2018

About Blue Midnight – They are a Dream Metal band formed out of Los Angeles, CA. It was created by lead singer/songwriter, Justine Glaser, and her producer/cousin, Sam Glaser.

Blue Midnight blends a variety of sounds together. It is a combination of classical symphony orchestra with the grungy rock sounds of the 90s. The band is currently working on their first album called Eternal Wish. It will be released in Fall of 2018.

The band’s influences are: Nirvana, Bjork, Kate Bush, Korn, Within Temptation, Evanescence, Alanis Morrisette, Linkin Park, Portishead, and Muse. There are also underlying influences of Beethoven and Danny Elfman.

Venue: Whiskey a Go Go, 8901 Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069

When hitting up a concert in West Hollywood, one must include Whiskey a Go Go on their list.

As long as there has been a Los Angeles rock scene, there has been the Whiskey a Go-Go. An anchor on the Sunset Strip since it’s opening in 1964, the Whiskey a Go-Go has played host to rock’n’roll’s most important bands, from the Doors, Janis Joplin, and Led Zeppelin to today’s up and coming new artists.

To purchase tickets for this show, on August 8th at Whiskey a Go Go in West Hollywood, CA follow this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/otep-with-blue-midnight-live-at-the-whisky-tickets-48500418056

The current members of the band are Justine Glaser (lead vocals), Todd McCool (rhythm guitar), Mike Hill (bass), Matt Hornbeck (lead guitar), Edgar Sandoval (violin), and David Allen (drums).

Shows and Show Dates

August 8th – Whiskey a Go Go

August 31st – House of Blues Anaheim

October 10th – Three Clubs