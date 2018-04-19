Whimsy Machine Launches Analog Games Drip Campaign

Whimsy Machine Media is selected for Kickstarter’s Drip service to produce inclusive games with diverse creators following the 600% funded campaign for Spell: The RPG.

Bellingham, WA (PRUnderground) April 19th, 2018

Whimsy Machine Media, an analog game publisher, is selected to launch on Kickstarter’s Drip service to produce accessible, inclusive games with diverse creative teams. The campaign comes on the heels of Whimsy Machine’s successful crowdfunding campaign for roleplaying game Spell: The RPG, which reached more than 600% of its funding goal.

The Drip campaign will fund future expansions of Spell: The RPG, as well as all new games from Whimsy Machine Media. The next major release is Spellbook Vol. 2. This new book includes a previously announced chapter written by Justine Prado and illustrated by Lenka Šimečková. This collection of fully playable campaigns will also feature the work of Caitlynn Aura Belle, Thomas Novosel, Fae Morrigan Kells, Meyoco, Breakmaster Cylinder, Yinfaowei Harrison, and more to be announced. Whimsy Machine has also announced a free mobile companion app currently in development.

Spell: The RPG is a complete, original tabletop roleplaying game that uses six-sided dice and letter tiles. Players use letter tiles to spell and create their own magic abilities; the tagline is “What you spell is what you cast.” Spell: The RPG front and back cover art is by Nathalie Fourdraine.

Included with Spell: The RPG is Spellbook Vol. 1, a collection of five ready-to-play campaign stories, featuring genres like magical girls, high fantasy, and a lucid dream thriller. Front and back cover design by Mariah Currey, chapter covers and interior art by Christina Gardner (Magic Moon Warriors), Carlos Aón & Jok (The Crystal At Skymouth), Kuropin (Hijinks At Huntsville High), Leland Goodman (Godqueen), and Fusspot (Wakeful In Reverie).

“It’s a huge joy to bring a diverse set of creators and representation to the tabletop gaming community,” says Taylor Smith, owner and designer of Whimsy Machine Media. “Any game might be someone’s first and that experience ought to be a welcoming one!”

The Whimsy Machine Drip campaign is now active at d.rip/WhimsyMachine and has tiered pledges for various levels of support and rewards, including a discounted tier for pledges made during the founding period. The Spell: The RPG pre-order campaign is now active on PledgeManager; orders can be made for Kickstarter awards as supplies last and will deliver at the same time as Kickstarter backers.

About Whimsy Machine Media

Whimsy Machine is the creative outlet of Taylor Smith, operating under the trade names Whimsy Machine Media and Whimsy Machine Games. Smith has worked in print and publishing for a decade with game design as a hobby until the release of the beta version of Spell: The RPG in 2015. Whimsy Machine is proud to work with diverse creators to create positive, inclusive, and representative games and media.