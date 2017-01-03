Which Movie Will Win “Best Movie for Families” and the Coveted Teddy Bear Award?

Forget the Golden Globes and Oscars – Here come the Teddy Bear and Papa Bear Awards!

After analyzing every major movie released in 2016, family and child advocate Dr. Ted Baehr, founder and publisher of Movieguide®, announced today the Top 20 nominees for the Best Movie for Families and Best Movie for Mature Audiences, to be presented at the 25th Annual Faith & Values Awards Gala, Friday, Feb. 10 at the Universal Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles broadcast on Reelz.

One movie will be chosen the Best Movie for Families, receiving the Teddy Bear Award, and one movie will be chosen the Best Movie for Mature Audiences, receiving the Papa Bear Award.

Here are the lists of nominees in the two categories, in alphabetical order:

MOVIE NOMINEES FOR BEST MOVIE FOR FAMILIES

FINDING DORY

THE JUNGLE BOOK (2016)

MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN

PETE’S DRAGON (2016)

QUEEN OF KATWE

THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS

SING

TROLLS

THE YOUNG MESSIAH

ZOOTOPIA

MOVIE NOMINEES FOR BEST MOVIE FOR MATURE AUDIENCE

BEN-HUR (2016)

CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR

EDDIE THE EAGLEf

THE FINEST HOURS

GOD’S NOT DEAD 2

HACKSAW RIDGE

HAIL, CAESAR!

RISEN

THE SILENCE

SULLY

Also during the Gala, Dr. Baehr will present highlights from Movieguide®’s 2017 Annual Report to the Entertainment Industry, which shows that family-friendly movies and redemptive movies with faith do extremely well at the box office on average.

Now in their 25th year, Movieguide® Awards are the largest, longest-running international, non-profit ministry dedicated to “redeeming the values of the entertainment industry by influencing industry executives to make more family friendly and spiritually uplifting content and by informing and equipping the public about the influence of the entertainment media.”

About Movieguide® Awards

An Award Show That Inspires. The Top Faith & Family Award Show.