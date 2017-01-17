When the Rich Kill Shows How the Wealthy Do It Differently and Experience Different Results

The rich kill differently from others who aren’t wealthy, as sociologist Gini Graham Scott Ph.D. www.ginigrahamscott.com discovered in reviewing dozens of cases, 8 of them featured in her first book in the series. Among some of the fascinating observations are these. It is rarer for the wealthy to kill, and when someone wealthy gets arrested and convicted, there is a great deal of media attention. They are better able to delay any investigation or get away with murder because of their money.

Though they often kill for many of the same reasons as others – jealousy, revenge, power, and for money, there are some big differences. Usually much more money is involved, often due to a divorce or when kids kill their parents. They often use their money to hire others and plan the murder so they are away when the murder occurs. Amazingly, several centuries ago, they rich actually were involved in more homicides, but they meted out their own justice, such as through duels, because they didn’t trust the courts.

The book begins with a discussion about the differences between rich and poor killers and a historical overview. Then, the book features a series of cases illustrating the different ways the rich kills, including chapters on the already famous and rich kids who kill their parents.

The cases featured in this first volume in the series include the saga of T. Cullen Davis of Fort Worth, Texas, who killed his wife and stepdaughter, because she tried to extort too much money from him in a messy divorce; the dramatic murder by famed musician Phil Spector’s of a would-be actress in his hot tub though he tried to claim she killed herself; and the stories of three rich kids – the Menendez Brothers, Dennis Oland, and Thomas Gilbert, Jr., because they wanted more of their parents’ money. It is a fascinating collection of portrait of larger-than-life rich killers, who all thought they could get away with it, but didn’t.

Author Gini Graham Scott was inspired to write When the Rich Kill https://www.amazon.com/When-Rich-Kill-Graham-Scott/dp/1612967671 after noticing the way in which killings by the wealthy often become media dramas, where crime scenes are trampled over by the press and onlookers, and the wealthy often have the money to hire killers or flee justice with good lawyers or by escaping to other countries fueled by their money. So she began exploring how and why the killings by the rich are so different.

Scott brings to her research an extensive background of criminal justice. She is a graduate of Oakland’s Citizen Police Academy and a member of the CPAAA for 8 years, conducted research on Investigating Homicide in Oakland, which was published by the Oakland Police Department, and has an M.A. in the Administration of Justice from Merritt College, besides a Ph.D. in Sociology from U.C. Berkeley.

