When A Million Isn’t Enough, Millionaire Match Says

Keep the Momentum Going to Your Second Million. Here is how to make your second million after you have made a first million.

Getting a million isn’t easy, but it’s such a thrill reaching such a milestone; however, those that reach a million in net worth are always looking for the next milestone. Why not double your net worth and reach a whopping $2,000,000?

Now, your methods might be sound, but there is always room for improvement, and you understand the value of others to help you wade through your own thoughts and dredge the gems that lay buried deep.

So, why not connect with like-minded singles on Millionaire Match, and get started on reaching $3,000,000 together with someone?

Until you find that special someone (don’t worry, you will), why don’t you take advice from a like-minded individual and get yourself to $2,000,000? Here are 5 useful tips:

1.Be Careful with Whom You Get into Bed with

Trust but verify is an excellent mantra to follow. Always be ready to trust, but don’t forget to validate that your trust is well-placed. Many good businesses didn’t survive a partner or associate who took advantage of the kindness of others.

2.Measure Twice and Cut Once

A mistake can be costly in more than one way, so always make sure you double check your work. When you get busy, you have deadlines, so sometimes you may forget to do your due diligence. Always remember, dot your I’s and cross your T’s.

3.Always Keep an Ear to the Ground

It’s easy to get into your own little bubble and forget to look up and survey your surroundings. Always keep an eye out for the next big thing. Things come and go, and if you’re attentive, you’ll be able to ride the next wave to the gravy train.

4.Lightning Doesn’t Strike Twice

Opportunity only knocks once, just as lightning doesn’t strikes twice, so be ready for it when it comes. Know what to become so that whenever opportunity arrives on your doorstep, you’re ready to greet it with open arms and can find your next million.

5.Penny Wise and Pound Foolish

It’s very easy to fall into this trap, and many do. The best you can do is always do the math. I know, math is a chore, but it’s an entrepreneur’s best friend. Take the time to really calculate what are the smart and foolish routes. This links back to he earlier advice to measure twice and cut once. Calculating the best course makes it easier because then you can be objective in you diagnosis of the situation.

Having goals is a worthy ambition, and it’s always satisfying to meet those goals, and then look towards the horizon of what’s next, but what’s the point of having goals if you don’t have anyone to share it with? Take the time as well to assess your life and find the best path for you because shooting to get your second million is a worthy and ambitious goal, but maybe happiness is more for you.

