‘Wheels of Wisdom’ devotional earns more book awards

Inspirational title by midlife newlyweds and trans-America cyclists Tim and Debbie Bishop wins Next Generation Indie Book Award and IPPY Award

Thompson's Station, TN (PRUnderground) June 1st, 2018

“Wheels of Wisdom: Life Lessons for the Restless Spirit” by long-distance cyclists Tim and Debbie Bishop continues to collect awards. In May, the Next Generation Indie Book Awards declared “Wheels of Wisdom” the winner in the Christian Nonfiction genre. It also named the book a finalist in Inspirational Nonfiction. In April, the Independent Publishers Book Awards selected the devotional for a bronze medal in the Adult Nonfiction Personal E-book category.

“We’re happy our book wins awards, but we hope it translates to more sales so people can benefit from our adventures,” Debbie Bishop said. “We didn’t publish the book to keep these jewels of wisdom a secret.”

“The accolades have been encouraging,” Tim Bishop said. “‘Wheels of Wisdom’ has been recognized in diverse categories, which shows its potential for broad appeal. The awards also lend credibility to the quality of the work.”

“Wheels of Wisdom: Life Lessons for the Restless Spirit” captures fifty-two “aha moments” from the Bishops’ bicycling adventures across America. It “was the obvious winner in the Christian Nonfiction category,” a judge commented on the Next Generation contest website. “The whole package is thoughtful and well-done – whether you are a biker or not, you will gain spiritual lessons from ‘Wheels of Wisdom.’”

With tagline “Inspiration for Your Own Adventure,” the book won the 2017 National Indie Excellence Award for Inspiration and the gold medal in the Christian Devotional genre of the 2017 Readers’ Favorite International Book Awards contest. It also earned a bronze medal in the 2018 Illumination Awards behind devotionals by luminaries Sarah Young and Christine Caine and another independent author.

The Bishops were first-time newlyweds at the age of fifty-two and have since bicycled over 11,000 miles throughout America. In 2013, they released “Two Are Better: Midlife Newlyweds Bicycle Coast to Coast.”

The Next Generation Indie Book Awards is the largest not-for-profit book awards program for indie authors and independent publishers. The Independent Publisher Book Awards, or IPPYs, launched in 1996 as the first awards program open exclusively to independent authors and publishers, bringing increased recognition to deserving but often unsung titles.

You can learn more about the Bishops and their award-winning “Wheels of Wisdom,” which retails for $14.99, at www.openroadpress.com. Open Road Press books are distributed by Baker & Taylor Publisher Services.

