What’s the Best Nikon D5300 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals? Deal Tomato Lists Top Deals of 2017

Deal Tomato, a team of e-commerce deal experts, have announced their list of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Nikon D5300 deals for 2017.

Phoenix, AZ (PRUnderground) November 22nd, 2017

Deal Tomato, a team of e-commerce deal experts, have announced their list of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Nikon D5300 deals for 2017.

Analysts at Deal Tomato have chosen the following Nikon D5300 deals as the top rated discounts for Black Friday 2017:

Nikon’s ‘advanced beginner’ DSLR, the D5300 takes the D5200’s place between the entry-level D3200 and the enthusiast-targeted D7100 in the company’s APS-C lineup. The D5300 offers a 24MP sensor (like its 24MP APS-C stablemates), an articulated rear LCD, and more physical controls than the D3200,

Deal Tomato are a team of e-commerce experts who gather price data from the biggest retailers on popular consumer products. They then collate this data into price comparison tables allowing shoppers to pick out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. This year’s Black Friday sale is expected to be the biggest ever in terms of both the number of deals available and total online spending. With an annual growth rate close to 5%, total consumer spending throughout the 2016 holiday sale period reached more than $650 billion in 2016 – based on data from the National Retail Federation Survey.

Black Friday has evolved into an online sales phenomenon in recent years, meaning shoppers no longer have to panic about chaotic scenes in stores. A survey from the National Retail federation found that more people shopped via the internet for the Black Friday weekend 2016 showing the growing importance of e-commerce to retailers.

The annual Black Friday sales event kicks off on Monday, November 20th, with online deals from the biggest retailers lasting an entire week. Deals end soon after Cyber Monday on November 27th.

Check out Deal Tomato’s website for daily updates of Nikon D5300 Black Friday deals during the sales week.

About Deal Tomato

Deal Tomato are a leading deal comparison and technology review online magazine. Deal Tomato is a participant in affiliate advertising programs for Amazon and other websites, designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon.com and additional sites.