What’s the Best Hoverboard Cyber Monday Deals of 2017? Tim Marr Round Up Top Picks

Tim Marr, the online shopping experts, have rounded up the best Cyber Monday Hoverboard deals for 2017.

Boston, MA (PRUnderground) November 26th, 2017

Deal comparison website Tim Marr have been tracking the best Hoverboard Cyber Monday deals. They have identified the following deals as the best on offer to shoppers for 2017:

Most hoverboards are able to travel at speeds of up to 8mph. Battery life varies between 7 and 12 miles, depending on the model and terrain type. A bestselling Cyber Monday product for the last two years, there’s several discounted hoverboard deals available again this year.

Deal experts at Tim Marr track the price of popular products to help online shoppers save money each year on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. With more deals available and a higher number of online shoppers this year, it’s expected that Black Friday 2017 will see sales and e-commerce records from last year broken. Research from the National Retail Federation estimates that close to $700 billion was spent during the holiday shopping season in 2016. This number has been growing at a rate of around 5% per year since 2010.

In previous Black Friday sales we’ve witnessed crowds of customers queueing overnight to get their hands on the best deals. This year nearly all the big retailers are running their sales online for extended periods. In 2016 an estimated 52% of shoppers went online to shop for Black Friday weekend, according to data from the NRF Survey.

Most retailers start running Black Friday deals on Monday November 20th and continue until Cyber Monday a week later.

Tim Marr are posting Cyber Monday Hoverboard deals throughout the sales week.

About Tim Marr

Tim Marr is an online shopping expert with years of experience comparing the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. Links provided to Amazon.com are affiliated through the Amazon advertising program, allowing Tim Marr to earn income from sales generated. Some links to additional sites are also affiliated.