What’s on in Leeds, Top 5 Events Happening over the coming weeks – Woodlands Hotel, Leeds

There are so many things happening in and around Leeds at any one time it’s difficult to decide what to do. So, we have whittled things down for you. Here are our top 5

Leeds, Yorkshire, United Kingdom (PRUnderground) April 26th, 2017

There are so many things happening in and around Leeds at any one time it’s difficult to decide what to do. So, we have whittled things down for you. Here are our top 5 things to do over the coming weeks. From music to food, from sport to culture, we’ve tried to cover anything!

Live at Leeds – winner of the Best Metropolitan Music Festival, this annual city-wide event takes place during the first bank holiday of May (29 th April). Celebrating the best in upcoming music, Live at Leeds is the perfect event for those of you who love your music, craft ales & cocktails!

April). Celebrating the best in upcoming music, Live at Leeds is the perfect event for those of you who love your music, craft ales & cocktails! Summer cricket at Headingley – taking place from May to September, is there anything better than a sunny afternoon watching this most British of sports? The world famous Headingley ground, is an iconic sports institution. Why not make a weekend of it & take in the sights and sounds of Leeds while you’re at it?

Leeds Indie Food Fest – Another annual event, for the foodies among us (let’s face it who isn’t?). Leeds Indie Food Fest is for the true gastronome, with over 100 events, 2017’s festival is set to be amazing! For more information visit their website at www.leedsindiefood.co.uk

Leeds International Festival – Taking place between 22nd-30th April, this exciting cultural festival showcases the best of what Leeds has to offer. From cutting edge technology, amazing music to film premieres, if you’re looking for an eclectic festival, this really does have something for everyone. For more information visit www.leedsinternationalfestival.com

If you’re a fan of ITV’s recent series ‘Victoria’ chronicling the early life of Queen Victoria, why not head to Harewood House. Recently used as a major set, Harewood is now displaying various memorabilia including outfits worn by Jenna Coleman, Queen Victoria’s writing set and the bracelet Queen Victoria gave to Lady Charlotte Canning. For more information visit their website at www.harewood.org

If you’re planning on making a break of it, why not consider staying in a luxury boutique hotel in Yorkshire? Woodlands, situated directly on the outskirts of Leeds is not only one of the most stunning wedding venues in Yorkshire it is also the perfect setting for a mini break in Leeds! For more information visit their website or contact their dedicated staff directly on 01132 381 488.

About Woodlands Hotel