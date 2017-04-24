What’s on in Cheshire this Spring – Soughton Hall Hotel, Flintshire

With Spring, well and truly in full swing the counties events are becoming more outdoorsy. Here are a few of the best events coming up over April and May.

The Chester Antiques, Collectors & Vintage Fair, if you’re into antiques, the collectors and vintage fair is the place for you. Peruse the various offerings on show! Taking place over the next two bank holidays, why not make a day of it? Contact: 0781 622 0136 Northgate Arena, Victoria Road, Chester, Cheshire, CH2 2AU, for more information

The Great 3-in-1 Spring Show, taking place over the last bank holiday in May, The Great 3-in-1 Spring Show has something for everyone. The emphasis being on outdoors, food & family fun. There are plenty of activities for everybody, including: adventure attractions, over 100 creative crafters and artisans, craft & food demonstrations by prominent chefs for more information visit The Great Spring Show website at www.thegreatspringshow.co.uk

Outdoor Adventures at Dunham Massey, Cheshire is home to some of the most stunning former stately homes and country gardens in Britain. Dunham Massey being one of them. Why not bring the kids this half term to tackle their ’50 things to do before you’re 11 ¾’ Call 0161 9411025 for more information?

Inside Tatton’s Hidden Gem, another beautiful country estate. Tatton Park is famous for its events. Tatton’s Spring events programme promises to be their best one yet

