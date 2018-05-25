What’s Hamptoning: An Inspiring Lifestyle Brand Launches in the Hamptons

From amazing places and ideas, to jaw dropping natural wonders and other awe-inspiring facets of life. The like-minded positivity and higher code of decorum is inclusive of everyone.

Westhampton Beach, NY (PRUnderground) May 25th, 2018

In a day and age where divisiveness and negativity seem to rule headlines; What’s Hamptoning? is a new lifestyle brand with a positive force. It is an inclusive community with a higher code of decorum where all people can experience, dream, aspire and share.

“I believe that if more people, companies, institutions, government, and so forth took an approach like What’s Hamptoning, our country and the world wouldn’t be in the myriad of socio-economic chaos that we are currently facing. This is much more than just business.” said Lawrence Citarelli, Founder and CEO of LIII Group, the company that owns What’s Hamptoning.

What’s Hamptoning has created an exciting social movement whereby people all over the world are sharing their experiences, aspirations, and dreams. Members can join the free community by following the What’s Hamptoning social media accounts and website Whatshamptoning.net. The robust website is a popular portal with contributors from all over the world.

An exciting launch is planned starting with a website and social media celebration on May 31st, and building up to a special What’s Hamptoning party on June 23rd at LIII Group headquarters in Westhampton Beach.

The purpose of the organization is to offer a platform for people to share, collaborate, and connect for the overall good of humanity.

“I am humbled and appreciative of the opportunity to share this latest endeavor with the world”, said Citarelli.

About LIII Group

With an unparalleled business model, LIII Group, led by Congressional award winner, Lawrence Citarelli whose insatiable work ethic, unwavering moral compass, well defined philosophy, and laser focus replete with more than 20 years of real estate experience offer today’s uber fast paced clientele a streamlined an effective solution to everything Real Estate.