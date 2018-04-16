What is NIST 800-171 Compliance? The Security Experts at FLANK Have the Answer for DoD Contractors

What is NIST 800-171 compliance? It’s a question more and more Department of Defense (DoD) contractors are asking as federal regulatory reporting for cybersecurity is now entering a new element of seriousness.

Dallas, TX (PRUnderground) April 16th, 2018

What is NIST 800-171 compliance? It’s a question more and more Department of Defense (DoD) contractors are asking as federal regulatory reporting for cybersecurity is now entering a new element of seriousness. Simply stated, if you’re a federal contractor providing material services to the DoD, then becoming complaint with the DFARS NIST SP 800-171 provisions is now a strict mandate no exceptions.

So, what is NIST 800-171 compliance? Here’s what you need to know, courtesy of FLANK, a leading provider of federal regulatory compliance reporting services and solutions:

NIST 800-171, technically known as “NIST Special Publication 800-171 Protecting Controlled Unclassified Information in Nonfederal Information Systems and Organizations”, discusses the importance of the protection of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) while residing in nonfederal information systems and organizations and how this can directly impact the ability of the federal government to successfully carry out its designated missions and business operations.

Federal contractors providing essential services to the DoD must therefore become compliant with NIST 800-171.

A formalized and well-documented System Security Plan (SSP) is one of the biggest requirements for becoming compliant with NIST 800-171.

NIST 800-171 is thus encompassed into the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) relating to federal contractors who need to become compliant.

Why FLANK for NIST 800-171 compliance? Because we solve your three biggest compliance challenges of pricing, documentation, and ongoing compliance. We offer set fees, world-class documents and regulatory compliance outsourcing services for continued compliance.

FLANK can assist with NIST 800-171 compliance. How? By offering world-class consulting services, a DFARS NIST SP 800-171 Toolkit, and much more. Let’s talk!

About Us

We’re global experts when it comes to security, governance, and compliance solutions, there’s no debating that, and we can help you implement efficient and scalable solutions for your growing business. Security can be difficult, compliance can be challenging, and governance can be costly – we more than understand these issues – and it’s why you should be talking to Flank, the organization that helps you in “protecting your perimeter”.

We’re Flank. “to defend or guard at the flank”.

About FLANK

Compliance can be incredibly difficult, challenging and taxing – we more than understand – and its why businesses around the world turn to FLANK for helping with a myriad of regulatory issues, ranging from comprehensive information security policies and procedures writing to security awareness training, and so much more. Don’t trust your critical compliance needs to just anybody, work with the global experts who’ve gained a reputation as hard-working, intelligent, and extremely knowledgeable professionals that are truly second to none.