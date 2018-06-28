Westgate Resorts Brings First Upscale Resort to Cocoa Beach

A $15 million transformation & reimagining sets the new standard for luxury beach vacations in Cocoa Beach

Cocoa Beach, FL (PRUnderground) June 28th, 2018

Westgate Resorts announced today the opening of the first upscale all-suite resort in Cocoa Beach, Fla. Westgate Cocoa Beach Resort is an all-two-bedroom Polynesian-themed oceanfront resort located one mile from the iconic Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier on Orlando’s closest beach. Formerly known as Wakulla Suites, Westgate Cocoa Beach Resort has undergone a $15 million comprehensive renovation which includes full upgrades to every aspect of the property, including its 120 two-bedroom suites, hotel lobby, courtyard and pool. Reservations are now being accepted at www.WestgateCocoaBeach.com.

“Westgate Cocoa Beach Resort has been completely transformed and reimagined into Cocoa Beach’s most luxurious resort and beachfront paradise,” said Westgate Resorts Founder & CEO David Siegel. “This resort sets the new standard for luxury beach vacationing on the Central Florida Space Coast.”

In addition to premium accommodations, the resort is further distinguished among Cocoa Beach resorts by Wakulla Falls – a new 75,000-gallon tropical-themed waterpark featuring a 335-foot lazy river, small slides and a Polynesian-themed children’s splash pad. Amenities also include a variety of exclusive beach concierge services, outdoor pool, game room, beach volleyball court, shuffleboard, access to chaise lounges, beach umbrellas, coolers with ice, Bluetooth speakers, as well as complimentary sunscreen and after-sun body lotion.

As a special promotion, all hotel guests who book directly with the resort receive a complimentary Westgate Cocoa Beach boogie board to use during their stay and take home as a souvenir. The resort is also stocked with beach toys like body boards, beach balls, footballs and volleyballs guests can enjoy during their time in the surf and sand.

A surf valet will be the next addition to the resort, offering guests the convenience of transporting surfboards to and from the beach as well as washing, drying and maintaining surfboards, wetsuits and other surf-related gear.

Resort guests can also take advantage of complimentary shuttle service to Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier, which offers five restaurants and bars, three retail stores, surf lessons, beach equipment and bicycle rentals, as well as beachside cabana service.

The resort’s on-site dining outlets, Aloha Tiki Bar and Beachside Café, will open in September, offering guests additional dining options onsite.

Each of the newly renovated, upscale two-bedroom deluxe suites at Westgate Cocoa Beach Resort accommodates up to six guests and features a king bed in the master bedroom, two twin beds in the second bedroom, queen sleeper sofa and a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Nearly all the suites can be combined into four-bedroom deluxe villas.

In addition to its proximity to the Westgate Cocoa Beach Pier, Westgate Cocoa Beach Resort provides convenient access to Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and Port Canaveral, one of the country’s top cruise ports.

Westgate Cocoa Beach Resort joins the ever-growing list of new Westgate Resorts properties in premier vacation destinations throughout the United States. In June 2018, Westgate Resorts acquired the former Hilton New York Grand Central located in the historic Tudor City neighborhood within the heart of Midtown Manhattan’s East Side and rebranded the hotel as Westgate New York City.

For more information about Westgate Cocoa Beach Resort, visit www.WestgateCocoaBeach.com.

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is the largest privately held timeshare company in the world and one of the largest resort developers in the United States. Founded in 1982 by David Siegel, the company is headquartered in Orlando with 27 themed destination resorts nationwide, featuring more than 14,000 luxury villas and hotel rooms in popular vacation destinations, including Orlando, Fla; New York City; Park City, Utah; Las Vegas, Nev.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Miami Beach, Fla.; Daytona Beach, Fla.; Cocoa Beach, Fla.; River Ranch, Fla.; Gatlinburg, Tenn.; Williamsburg, Va.; Mesa, Ariz.; Branson, Mo.; and Tunica, Miss. Most Westgate resorts feature a variety of unique restaurant, retail and spa concepts, including Drafts Sports Bar & Grill, Edge Steakhouse, Westgate Marketplace & Deli and Serenity Spa by Westgate. For more information about Westgate Resorts, please visit www.westgateresorts.com.

