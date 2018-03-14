‘We’re the Millers’ Lunden De’Leon Nominated Best Leading Actress

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) March 14th, 2018

It was announced today that the ICFF has nominated actress Lunden De’Leon (We’re the Millers”, Sweet Home Carolina) “Best Actress in a Leading Role” for her role in the film “Pure Justice”.

In Pure Justice, De’Leon portrays a well-known attorney accused of illegal and unethical practices. The film is directed by Vickie Adams.

Best known for her role as Joanne Mbutu on the hit television series “Vital Signs”, De’Leon has starred in over 50 television shows and movies including the blockbuster hit “We’re the Millers”, 20th Century Fox movie “The Ladies Room”, the HBO film “Kickin Chicken”, “Cryptz”, “Faux Pas,” The Lake House”, “12 Dog Days Till Christmas”, the action thriller “Fury” and the award winning drama “Somebody’s Child” just to name a few.

Most recently, the South Carolina native starred opposite actress Heather McComb (“CSI”, “Ray Donovan”) in the coming of age movie “Sweet Home Carolina”.

The International Christian Film Festival (ICFF) will be held May 2-5 2018 in Orlando, Florida. The festival screens 165 features, short films and documentaries in three days. Honors are given for categories including best picture, best actor, script, most inspirational and audience choice.

Websites:

www.internationalcff.org

www.lundendeleon.net

About Lunden De’Leon

Lunden De’Leon is a Best Leading Actress nominee who has appeared in over 50 television shows and movies.