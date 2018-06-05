Well Work Solutions Celebrates Collaboration With Miami ‘s New World Symphony

Smart employers put employee health and well-being as a priority. Well Work Solutions are experts at building both for companies, increasing performance and happiness.

Miami, FL (PRUnderground) June 5th, 2018

When senior leaders search for ways to optimize employee performance, a need for a workplace wellness program often comes to light. Workplace wellness programs increase health and job satisfaction across the organization. Well Work Solutions, a leader in developing employee well-being programs, helps organizations address the gap in workplace wellness solutions. The company is excited to announce that they have been hired by New World Symphony, a well-known Miami Beach-based orchestra academy, to bring a better workplace wellness program to the organization.

“We are excited to assist the New World Symphony in their goal of making life at NWS even more rewarding and enjoyable for their employees,” commented Franziska Alesso-Bendisch, Ph. D., Managing Director of Well Work Solutions. “NWS has been an innovator in the musical field for many years, and we are thrilled to contribute our expertise and experience now helping them innovate well-being at work with a holistic view at what their teams want and need. It’s a win-win situation.”

New World Symphony is equally excited about the partnership.

Humberto Ortega, Assistant Vice President of Accounting and Human Resources, remarked, “NWS is a rewarding place to work, and we want to ensure that our team has the knowledge and tools they need to apply their passion and enthusiasm day-in and day-out, developing pre-professional musicians and enriching communities through music. From our discussions with Well Work Solutions, seeing their program, and looking at their past results, we are confident they will deliver in this area in a very big way.”

According to Well Work Solutions, their work is holistic and all-encompassing, with programs designed and delivered to meet individual corporate client needs. This could be either by creating a whole new employee wellness program or revamping one that is already in place to improve it so it produces better results. Experts from the team look forward to talking to potential clients about the challenges they face and how Well Work Solutions can contribute to creating work environments in which people thrive and perform at their best.

For more information be sure to visit https://www.wellworksolutions.com.

About Well Work Solutions

We are a performance, resilience and well-being consultancy firm specializing in creating work environments that enable people to thrive. We use insight-driven analysis, evidence-based solutions and our team of expert wellness professionals to design and deliver efficient and engaging employee well-being programs. These programs help our clients achieve optimal performance in measurable outcomes and make individuals healthier and happier.