WeeTect Successfully Developed Multi-functional Goggle Lenses

WeeTect, a global leader in designing and manufacturing goggle lenses, today announced new multi-functional goggle lenses.

Shanghai (PRUnderground) April 10th, 2017

WeeTect, a global leader in designing and manufacturing goggle lenses, today announced new multi-functional goggle lenses. These lenses feature modern technologies and innovations aiming to make them suitable for use in any environment.

“Since we began researching and developing goggle lenses, we have made significant improvements in ensuring safety by adopting various technologies, some of which were suggestions from our partners and OEM clients,” said Mr. Taylors Lei, the WeeTect Product Manager. “Like we have done in the past, WeeTect is glad to co-develop other unique goggle lens technologies together with its customers.”

Features of WeeTect Multi-functional Goggle Lenses

Outstanding optical clarity: WeeTect multi-functional goggle lenses are optical class 1 accessories that have passed the ECE22.05/ECE324 test standards. They are designed for a wide range of weather conditions with the tint carefully selected to meet the right VLT.

UV resistance: The lens filters all harmful ultraviolet radiations from the sun and artificial sources.

Impact resistance: WeeTect uses polycarbonate sheets to make goggle lenses, hence their inherent strength and durability. They are also shatterproof.

Superior anti-fog coating: The multi-functional goggle lenses have a hydrophilic coating on the inside section. This prevents fogging in very humid weather conditions.

The goggle lens must pass both freezing and fog free time tests.

Anti-scratch coating: WeeTect has adopted a thermoformable anti-scratch coating layer. This makes it easier to develop lenses of varying curvatures.

It is for this reason that WeeTect makes lenses with varying shapes and designs. They are available in both standard and custom designs.

The anti-scratch coating is available in different degrees of hardness such as >1H, >3H or 8~9H. WeeTect uses its facility in Foshan to test the quality of anti-scratch coating such as Bayer test as per the ASTM F735-81 and Taber test as stipulated in the ASTM D1044-82 standards.

Hydrophobic coating: WeeTect uses a hydrophobic coating on the outer surface of the multi-functional goggle lenses. It protects the goggle lens against oil and water.

Photochromic coating: WeeTect photochromic goggle lenses automatically tint on exposure to a certain threshold of ultraviolet radiation.

Other technologies that WeeTect has invested in are color tinting, optical revo coating, polarization and mirror coating.

With WeeTect’s experience in manufacturing military grade eyewear, the company has also unveiled bullet resistant goggle lenses.

WeeTect clients will choose from either a cut to size polycarbonate sheets or injection molded multi-functional goggle lenses. The company aims to pass all these benefits to its partners by collaborating with them to ensure they get goggle lenses that are specific to their market niches.

Availability

Business or OEM partners who wish to collaborate with WeeTect can contact Mr. Taylors Lei via the official email address. All these technologies are also available on both websites; English and Spanish.

About WeeTect

WeeTect Material Limited manufacturers lens & visors for OEM businesses. Since 1993, the company has invested in R&D, producing a range polycarbonate coating solution.

It has a line of products such as: visors, photochromic lenses, face shields, welding helmets, mirrors and anti-fog solutions; with the most recent being the WeeTect custom goggle lenses.

For more information:

Please visit: https://www.weetect.com/goggle-lens/

sales@weetect.com

About WeeTect Material Limited

Your reliable supplier for eye and face protection solution

WeeTect is a military background enterprise who has enough know-how and experience to support your business on helmet visor and any other eye and face protection products. You can get one stop solution by our world-class technology and quality control system on optical class and anti-fog, anti-scratch coating