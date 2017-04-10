WeePallet Introduces New Generation of HDPE Plastic Pallets in Europe and America

WeePallet today announced an expansion of its new generation of HDPE plastic pallets in the Europe and America.

Shanghai (PRUnderground) April 10th, 2017

WeePallet, a global leader in manufacturing and supplying plastic pallets, today announced an expansion of its new generation of HDPE plastic pallets in the Europe and America. These are high quality plastic pallets made from 100% new virgin HDPE material.

“Today marks yet another milestone as WeePallet strives to ensure all clients within the American and European regions are able to access cost competitive and high quality plastic pallets,” said Mr. Blue Chen, the WeePallet Export Manager. “WeePallet has adopted strict quality testing procedures such as load and 100 meter drop tests. These make our plastic pallets a perfect choice for any chain supply management.”

Features of New Generation of HDPE Plastic Pallets

High quality raw material: WeePallet uses the finest High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) material. This is a virgin HDPE material, which is super strong and lightweight.

WeePallet plastic pallets are durable and guarantee enhanced performance in any supply chain management process. Still, WeePallet HDPE plastic pallets are cost competitive compared to other manufacturer in Europe and America.

Safe plastic pallets: These plastic pallets are made from FDA approved HDPE material. They are environmentally friendly and WeePallet does not add any chemicals during the molding process.

The entire structure is seamlessly smooth, making them easy to handle during storage and shipping.

Wide range of options available: WeePallet molds and supplies HDPE plastic pallets of different designs, colors, sizes, load capacities or applications. For instance, last year, the company launched plastic drum pallets, thermoformed plastic pallets and heavy duty plastic pallets.

Apart from the standard designs, WeePallet produces custom plastic pallets upon request. These may include the double sided, picture frame, nine legs or three runner plastic pallets.

Dimensional consistency: These plastic pallets neither expands nor contracts on exposure to prolonged loading or use. WeePallet has adopted a high-tech molding process to control and ensure dimensional consistency of all plastic pallets.

They neither shrink nor change weight during any supply chain process.

Conformity to international standards: Plastic pallets are molded to the international standards. They can fit standard forklift hence, easy to handle.

High hygiene standards: WeePallet plastic pallets reduce product contamination, hence recommended for hygiene-sensitive industries such as pharmaceutical and foodstuff.

Temperature range: HDPE plastic pallets maintain their physical and chemical properties within -40 to 180°F.

WeePallet HDPE plastic pallets are slip proof, easy to clean and maintenance free. They are also impervious to gases, water, aggressive liquid or water.

Availability

Clients can place orders directly from the WeePallet official website. They will be available in WeePallet partners’ stores within this month.

About WeePallet

WeePallet is an internationally recognized manufacturing force for plastic pallets in China. The company uses a high-tech molding process and testing equipment.

It uses high quality and virgin HDPE and PP materials. Currently, it has a production capacity of 15,000 per day.

WeePallet is now one of the best plastic pallet manufacturers in China.

Media contact:

Contact Person: Mr. Blue Zeng

Email: blue@weepallet.com

Phone: 86-137-1715-1153

About WeePallet

WeePallet is an internationally recognized manufacturing force for plastic pallets in China. The company uses a high-tech molding process and testing equipment.