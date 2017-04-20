WEDU PBS Autism Broadcast: Yadira Calderon, The Autism Multimedia Mom, Is A Featured Guest

Parental empowerment guides and drives Yadira to share experiences raising Thomais who has autism. Agenda includes parent panels, United Nations, live taping at WEDU PBS!

CLEARWATER FL USA (PRUnderground) April 20th, 2017

Yadira Calderon is one of five parents chosen as featured guests in WEDU PBS program – Autism: Breakthrough to Hope – A Town Hall Meeting to broadcast on Thursday, April 27, 9:00 p.m.

Yadira has been occupied organizing parent panels, nominated to the Excellence in Action award from FDLRS Hillsborough Cty FL, attending the United Nations event highlighting autism, interviewed by WFLA Gayle Guyardo, Cristina Navarrete from Telemundo 47 and Centro TAMPA, speaking at FGCU’s Promising Pathways Conference and networking during the live taping of WEDU PBS broadcast.

A WEDU producer found out Yadira had organized a parent panel on Autism and Employability. He surprised her by inviting himself and recording the whole event. Segments of Autism and Employability will be shown during the WEDU PBS broadcast.

Yadira states: “To be found, recognized by local media is a great honor. The need exists to present autism and its realities from a parent perspective and that is what we achieved. Our panelists – Ann Millan, Filomena MacDonald and Mark Fleming, an adult in the spectrum – raised their voices in unison highlighting this fact: achieving employment as an individual in the spectrum means many challenges will be overcome and in many cases it is not impossible.”

Yadira explains: “Parents raising, caring for, surviving autism must assess the strengths and challenges of their child/adult. Community involvement is vital. Above all, accepting the diagnosis and seeking help when it becomes overwhelming. We live in 2017 and the amount of information available has no limit. Don’t forget to reach out, you do not need to do this alone.”

Yadira is guided and driven by her daughter Thomais and the words she shared with Teacher Chris from Special Books by Special Kids: “Autism is not scary. Autism is a beautiful heart deep inside you.”

Yadira believes prospective employers must approach the hiring process of adults in the spectrum without fear, ready to welcome the abilities of another qualified candidate.

Yadira V. Calderon has been eating, breathing, sleeping, challenging and accepting autism for the past six years. She is a dedicated warrior, co-author of the soon to be published book Autism: The Happy Kingdom. She has a M.A. International Relations and Diplomacy, speaks three languages and has lived in six countries, having traveled to another twenty-seven.

(Photo credit: – Juan Carlos Chavez, Centro TAMPA)

About Autism: The Happy Kingdom

The next generation must read about autism at home and be comfortable with its presence.

To be enjoyed by 7-12 yrs old and kids at heart.