Wedding and party DJ company Sound X Entertainment seeks to continue its success in 2017

Since veteran DJ Melissa Rose founded her company Sound X Entertainment, she’s found herself at the forefront of the industry in Toronto. This has culminated in an amazing year for the company in 2016, during which Sound X Entertainment won a Weddingwire Couples’ Choice Award and the Most Popular DJ Service Award from Wedding Industry Experts (from whom the company won a different award in 2015).

Rose and her team of over 20 disc jockeys at Sound X Entertainment want to make 2017 an even bigger year for the company, retaining their trademark customer service while growing their customer base to not just stay at the top of the industry in Toronto, but achieve even greater successes.

Statements from Rose on the company website indicate that she believes her company’s rapid rise to the top comes from its DJs’ passion and Sound X Entertainment’s uniquely customer focused model.

Unlike most DJ companies, Sound X Entertainment allows all potential clients to watch the company’s disc jockeys perform live and choose any one of them for an event. Rose and her team believe that this allows customers to select a DJ whose personality matches the personality of the event.

Rose’s company also offers event planning and other extra services, such as photo booths and kinetic backdrops, that many disc jockey services leave to wedding planners or other professionals.

She and her team want to continue to offer all of these great services in 2017 and beyond, while also expanding to include more non-wedding DJ events. Although weddings will probably always be the company’s bread and butter, Rose and many of her staff want to offer their services to corporations, organizations, schools, and others in need of DJ and event planning services.

Sound X Entertainment has also recently expanded into the in-house DJ market, forming relationships with several venues in the greater Toronto area.

Melissa Rose and the rest of the team at Sound X Entertainment encourage anyone planning a wedding, fundraiser, school event, or party in the greater Toronto area to contact the company via phone or the web in order to learn more about the service and request a free quote.

About Melissa Rose

Melissa Rose has been a professional DJ and musician since 1999, when she formed the online radio service Rhythm Radio. In addition to the services she provides as the head of and a working DJ for Sound X Entertainment, she is also a working club DJ. She has 17 years of experience disc jockeying in clubs and at weddings and similar events.

About Sound X Entertainment

Sound X Entertainment offers its DJ, event planning, photo booth, and special effects services to anyone in the greater Toronto area. The company employs over 20 Djs, each with at least 10 years’ experience. It has won awards from organizations such as Wedding Industry Experts for the past two years and is a member of the Canadian Professional DJ Association. The company is also affiliated with trade publications and organizations like Brides and GayWeddings.com.

Sound X Entertainment may be contacted by phone at (905) 605-XENT (9368) or online at http://soundxent.ca, where they offer free quotes and a direct contact option. The company is located at 4300 Steeles Ave West in Woodbridge, Ontatio L4L 4C2.

