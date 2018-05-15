Website Design Company & Digital Media Agency, Maximize Studio celebrating its 15th Anniversary

We have reached a milestone this year, celebrating 15 years in business. Established in 2003, Maximize Studio is an award-winning, top NJ web design and digital marketing agency. Over the years, we have expanded from a website design company in NJ to a full-service web solution digital marketing agency.

Hoboken, NJ, USA (PRUnderground) May 15th, 2018

Maximize Studio, located in Hoboken Business Center, Hoboken, New Jersey.

“We are grateful to our clients for the long-standing relationship as many of our clients’ partnerships go back to the 15 years,” said Anthony Tawadrous, co-founder and director.

Maximize Studio provides website design, mobile app development, branding, and online marketing, but our team is different; we are focusing on customization, innovation, creativity and technology.

“Looking back on the last 15 years, I could not be prouder of our team,” said Tawadrous. “Our dedicated designers, developers and marketers are the cornerstone of our success and have been a critical part of our growth over the years. In honor of our 15th anniversary, I want to thank our team who have made our success possible.”

For Maximize, we’re just getting started. We are looking ahead with a strong team and have assembled to drive digital media gains for customers.

Maximize Studio, located at 50 Harrison Street, Hoboken, New Jersey is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. To learn more about the company’s web design services visit www.MaxMizeStudio.com, call 866.213.2352, email us info@MaxMize.com

