Web wholesaler Tables N Chairs expands in order to sell to new markets, private individuals

Since 2001, online office furniture distributor Tables N Chairs has served industry, business, and the nonprofit sector, selling them furniture from a variety of manufacturers. Recently, Tables N Chairs founder and owner Denis O’Donnell has made the decision to bring the general public into the fold, selling to private individuals.

According to his company’s mission statement, honesty and a personal touch are what separates O’Donnell’s company from its competitors. Since he has tried to stay customer-focused for so long, he believes it only makes sense for him to expand his customer base.

As part of this new initiative, Tables N Chairs has rolled out a new, user-friendly website. O’Donnell has promised the same levels of honesty and customer service he is known for in the industry to all of his new customers, and offers quotes at the same speed and shipping at the same rates for his non-business clients.

He and the rest of the team at Tables N Chairs hope that private individuals will purchase chairs, tables, stages, and other furniture for events such as parties, concerts, and weddings. The company offers quotes on large orders over the phone or online, and is perfectly happy handling orders of any size — even as small as a single table and chairs set.

Because the team at Tables N Chairs believes they will see a spike in these smaller orders as more individuals learn about the deals they can get buying directly from a wholesaler, they have created a quicker “shopping cart” option on their website to expedite small orders, without taking the time necessary to get a formal quote like those necessary for larger orders.

Denis O’Donnell is happy for the new venture his company is undertaking, and hopes to bring his team’s trademark customer service to a larger audience than ever in 2017.

About Tables N Chairs

Tables N Chairs is a distributor of business furniture, stages, and related portable hardware that has served business, industry, and nonprofit groups since 2001 and has recently expanded its mission to also sell to the general public. The company is owned and run by Denis O’Donnell and his wife Sandy. They are not a stocking retailer, but a distributor dedicated to getting products directly from manufacturers to consumers. They may be contacted for more information by one of the following methods:

Phone / Fax: (888) 524-2582 — Email: contact@tablesnchairs.com — Web: www.tablesnchairs.com

They are open from 9am-4pm (in the central time zone), Monday through Friday, and may be contacted by phone during these hours. For any queries outside of these hours, please leave a voicemail, send an email, or contact the company using the form on its website.

