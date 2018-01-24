We found The BEST First Aid kit on Amazon: The FDA Approved FAK from Nashville's Dragon Ninja

Dragon Ninja continues to Innovate down in the deep south coming up with A Do it All Camo Waterproof and abrasion resistant FDA Approved First Aid Kit

Nashville, TN (PRUnderground) January 24th, 2018

Looking for the Ultimate and Best first aid kit on Amazon? We have you covered! We set out on our search to find the best all around first aid kit on Amazon and this is what we based our search and results on. We wanted a Kit that would be ideal for basic travel in cars and vehicles and also for the workplace in industrial and commercial settings. We also wanted a first aid kit that would work for sports and outdoors activities that you could carry with you like hiking and backpacking in the wilderness. The set also need to function well for home emergencies and have medical supplies to treat kids as well as adults. Lastly, the sale price needed to be a truly great value. This is what we found and believe to be the Ultimate kit: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078HH3DSY

The Dragon Ninja FDA Approved 120 Piece first Aid kit. This kit has a contents list of: 6 Antiseptic cleansing wipes, 10 Alcohol Prep pad, 30 Adhesive Bandages, 4 Adhesive Bandages, 4 Adhesive Bandages, 10 Mini adhesive bandages, 5 Sterile Gauze Pad, 1 Disposable Cold Compress, 1 First Aid tape, 20 Cotton tip Applicator, 1 Trauma Pad, 2 Disposable pvc gloves Large, 1 Compass diameter, 1 Moleskin blister relief, 1 Triangular bandages, 1 Emergency Blanket, 1 Whistle, 1 Scissors, 1 Elastic Bandage, 1 CPR Mask, 1 Metal tweezers, 1 Sewing Kit, 6 Safety Pins, 4 Sting Relief pads, 4 Butterfly closure strips, 1 Glow Stick, and 1 First Aid kit Bag.

That checklist is over 120 pieces of essentials to treat minor cuts and scrapes, to more serious traumas. It is FDA Approved and also not only meets but exceeds ANSI and OHSA guidelines and requirements making it perfect for the workplace environments. It even contains items like a mini sewing kit and medical grade scissors to come in handy for storing at home in the cabinet. This kit would also be ideal for a personal pack to store in your bag and toss in the trunk of your car or on your bike for the occasional “just in case” types of accidents that could always occur. We ordered the kit and went through the items to find that they are truly all medical grade items packed in this portable case. For a limited time only The Nashville Based company Dragon Ninja is offering the First Aid kit for a sale price of 24.99 and is also offering a 5% discount code on Amazon.com which you can automatically clip and apply at checkout! Click the link below to grab the savings on amazon now!

About Dragon Ninja

Dragon Ninja is a Tactical Sports and Outdoors Apparel Company located in Nashville, TN. Dragon Ninjas Product Line Features Tactical Bags and Backpacks, Tactical Waist Belts, Outdoor First Aid Kits and Survival Kits. Enter our VIP List at dragonninja.org for FREE tactical gear and exclusive deals and coupons up to 80% off!