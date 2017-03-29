We Florida Financial Provides Members With Free Financial And Technology Coaching

We Florida Financial, a credit union based in Margate, Florida is putting its money where its mouth is.

(PRUnderground) March 29th, 2017

Credit unions often state that they are people helping people. We Florida Financial is making that assertion a reality. In conjunction with Consolidated Credit in Broward County, the credit union is offering free, one-on-one financial sessions to all members in the first quarter of the year. A counselor has been visiting the cooperative’s branches and assisting individuals with questions on budgeting, improving their credit, saving for college, planning for retirement and other crucial financial issues.

“The sessions have been well received,” says Vice President of Advertising and Public Relations, Sandra Spence, “many people really crave this type of information but don’t know where to start. Having it presented by a trusted financial institution is a benefit that is greatly appreciated.”

In addition to the financial counseling, the credit union is also running a series of Technology Talk days at their Fort Lauderdale branch. Members are encouraged to stop by for hands-on training and questions they may have on accessing their accounts remotely.

About We Florida Financial

We Florida Financial, formerly City County Credit Union of Fort Lauderdale, is a cooperatively owned, not-for-profit credit union with 56,000 members and over $500 million in assets. Founded in 1952 for the benefit of municipal employees in Broward County, We Florida Financial now serves individuals and small businesses in 46 Florida counties from Jacksonville to Key West. Currently ranked as one of the top credit unions in the region, We Florida Financial offers a full range of affordable deposit and loan products to meet the needs of our diverse communities. For more information, please visit us online at www.WeFloridaFinancial.com. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/WeFloridaFinancial and follow us on Twitter @WeFLFinancial.

