We Florida Financial Celebrates 65 Years Of Service

Full-service credit union marks anniversary with loans featuring No Payment for 65 days

(PRUnderground) March 31st, 2017

This year will be a milestone in the history of We Florida Financial. The cooperative will mark its 65th anniversary of providing much needed financial products and services to the local community.

The credit union was founded in 1952 to serve the employees of the City of Fort Lauderdale. With only $1,000 in assets and one employee, the institution was limited in its offerings and provided members with only a basic savings account. Sixty five years later, the credit union is proud to offer all the traditional products available at most financial institutions — checking accounts, certificates of deposit, car loans, mortgage loans, credit cards, home equity loans, online banking, and business loans. It also offers many non-traditional services like We Drive, a free car-buying solution and We fly, an aviation loan program.

In 2017, the credit union is proud of its sizeable membership of 56,000 members and an asset size of over $500 million, Originally a Broward based organization, We Florida Financial now has 10 branches in Broward and Miami-Dade counties and can serve residents in 46 counties in the state of Florida.

“We have grown in size,” says President and CEO Lloyd Gill, “but our commitment has stayed the same. Our mission remains that of people helping people. Our goal is that of assisting all our members to overcome obstacles and realize their financial dreams.”

As a thank-you to its members and to celebrate this significant anniversary, Gill says that the credit union is giving a break to new loan holders by offering them 65 days of freedom from payments. “This will give a much needed respite to many,” says Gill, “We want to give back to our members and continue to serve them for many decades to come.”

About We Florida Financial

We Florida Financial, formerly City County Credit Union of Fort Lauderdale, is a cooperatively owned, not-for-profit credit union with 56,000 members and over $500 million in assets. Founded in 1952 for the benefit of municipal employees in Broward County, We Florida Financial now serves individuals and small businesses in 46 Florida counties from Jacksonville to Key West. Currently ranked as one of the top 10 credit unions in the region, We Florida Financial offers a full range of affordable deposit and loan products to meet the needs of our diverse communities. For more information, please visit us online at www.WeFloridaFinancial.com. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/WeFloridaFinancial and follow us on Twitter @WeFLFinancial.

