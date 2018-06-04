Wayzata Bay Charters announces "Elvis is Coming to Lake Minnetonka"

Elvis to perform on Lake Minnetonka Dinner Cruise

Minneapolis, MN (PRUnderground) June 4th, 2018

Wayzata Bay Charters’ famed cruise event will come to Lake Minnetonka with famous Elvis impersonator. The company will have an upcoming Elvis Dinner Cruise on Lake Minnetonka in the Minneapolis, Minnesota area. Famous Elvis impersonator, Chris Olson, will be the special guest of the dinner cruise who will perform.

The Elvis Dinner Cruise is set to happen on June 17th Sunday, and July 22nd Sunday from 5 to 7 pm. Chris Olson has been performing the show for more than 25 years at Breezy Point, and now, the guests of Wayzata Bay Charters can witness the event with Lake Minnetonka in the background. In addition to Chris Olson’s famous Elvis performance, the Elvis Dinner Cruise includes a delicious dinner.

The Guests will enjoy fried chicken dinner with a blend of cauliflower, broccoli, zucchini, carrots, and yellow squash. Together with that, the dinner also includes garlic mashed potatoes, dinner rolls, and butter, as well as passed desserts, and a full cash bar. But what the guests will surely enjoy is the Memories of Elvis Show brought by Chris Olson. Guests are not about to miss this performance.

Children, ages 2 to 11 years, and adults ages 12 years and up can be part of this performance. At the Elvis Dinner Cruise, they can watch Chris Olson’s Memories of Elvis Show. Chris Olson is a famous impersonator of Elvis Presley who has performed in California, Las Vegas, South Dakota, Montana, Wisconsin, Georgia, and several other cities in the U.S. and Mexico.

He has had many performances before including the Minnesota “We Fest” as well as Wisconsin’s “Country Fest.” Currently, Chris Olson is contracted for several conventions, weddings, anniversaries, and all other events, including Wayzata Bay Charters Elvis Dinner Cruise. Guests can see and experience the beauty of Lake Minnetonka while being entertained by Elvis performance.

Lake Minnetonka is one of Minnesota’s biggest lakes, and it is also a frequent cruise destination. Going on cruise boats on Lake Minnetonka allow the guests to see more than 125 miles of beautiful shoreline, with attractive homes, nature, and sceneries awaiting them. Wayzata Bay Charters often do themed cruise events on Lake Minnetonka, and the Elvis Dinner Cruise is only one of them.

Some of Wayzata Bay Charters events include the Public Champagne Cruise, Monday Pizza Bingoo Cruise, Wednesday Taco Bar Cruise, and Sunday Brunch Cruise. In addition, they will also have an upcoming July 4th Fireworks Cruise that they hope everyone will enjoy. These are all cruise events that include food specials for everyone.

Right now, Wayzata Bay Charters is excited to share the amazing event that the Elvis Dinner Cruise is about to bring. For the fans of the King of Rock and Roll, it’s a great chance to watch a famous impersonator perform Elvis’s hits again. More than singing Elvis’s famous hits, Chris Olson’s event also ruminate Elvis’s memories. In a way, the Elvis Dinner Cruise is also a way to honor the late singer’s amazing life.

The dinner cruise will happen weeks from now, and Wayzata bay charters is ecstatic to have more and more guests booking for the event. Guests have to visit their website to book for the event. Once booked, they can enjoy a wonderful night cruising at Lake Minnetonka while Chris Olson entertains them with Elvis Presley’s greatest hits. Ticket information at www.wayzatabaycharters.com

About The Company:

Wayzata Bay Charters is a company dedicated to providing Great Cruise Boat Experiences to Lake Minnetonka, that’s great for bachelorette parties, grooms dinners, family boat trips, weddings and receptions, corporate events, and other group events. The company serves the whole Minneapolis, Minnesota area, providing dinner cruise and transportation for groups looking for a great way to spend their holiday or company events.

About WayzataBay Charters