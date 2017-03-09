WAV, Inc. Opens New Jersey Warehouse

Serving the entire US with two day shipping

(PRUnderground) March 8th, 2017

WAV, Inc. has formally announced the opening of its warehouse in New Jersey. The addition of this warehouse location enables WAV to serve its United States partners with two day shipping. This is WAV’s fourth warehouse location, with three other warehouses in California, Illinois, and Texas. New Jersey rounds out the group by better covering WAVs East Coast partners.

“This expansion comes at a great time for WAV. We’ve bolstered our sales, engineering & marketing teams in recent months. It only makes sense to expand our warehousing to add to WAV’s collective growth in 2017 and beyond,” said Zach Hubeck, VP of Sales & Marketing of WAV. “Adding another warehouse in New Jersey allows us to better serve the growing needs of our partners across the country.”

About WAV, Inc.

WAV, Inc. is a full service distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment. Located in Aurora, IL, WAV provides its partners a competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge & unmatched technical expertise, support for multi-vendor solutions, product availability, as well as professional value-added services for its VAR & WISP communities, including (but not limited to): technical support, predictive analysis services, FCC coordination and installation & diagnostics. “We Make the Internet Work”. For more information, call (800) 678-2419 or visit the web at: www.wavonline.com.