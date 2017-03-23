WAV, Inc Invests in 2017 Collective Growth

And Adds New Hires to Expand Coverage of Engineering, Marketing and Sales

(PRUnderground) March 23rd, 2017

WAV, Inc., a value-added distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, Wi-Fi and networking equipment, hires additional key staff members to support the unprecedented growth of the business into 2017 and beyond. Mark Billets brings talent and experience as Senior Systems Engineer; Ashley Guziec joins as Marketing Coordinator; and Brian Perry and Carrie Layne join the team as Inside Sales Representatives.

Mark Billets has 20 years of experience in information technology with an emphasis on wireless. As a Senior Systems Engineer, Mark will be working alongside WAV’s business development team to assist customers in designing carrier grade LTE and wireless broadband networks.

Ashley Guziec has joined the WAV family as Marketing Coordinator. Her role will play a critical part as WAV, Inc. moves forward with new branding and marketing initiatives. Guziec’s contributions will continue to help reinforce existing relationships between WAV and manufacturers as well as customers. “I am looking forward to working closely with all of our partners, from suppliers to resellers and internet service providers,” Guziec said, “I am focused on providing value to the team and contributing to the overall growth of our partners.”

Brian Perry and Carrie Layne bring a combined 35 years of sales and customer service experience to their position as Inside Sales Representatives. Together, they will help sustain WAV’s ongoing mission to provide unrivaled value and responsiveness to customers and manufacturers. “We are a rapidly growing company and need the right people to be in key positions. At the core of our success is our customers, and bolstering the Inside Sales Team by adding Brian and Carrie re-emphasizes our commitment to helping our customers succeed in very competitive markets” said Zach Hubeck, Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

WAV, Inc. has a desire to get closer to its continually growing customer base. “The addition of these new employees enables WAV to leverage its staff to better serve and connect with partners at every level,” said Robert Nelson, Chief Operating Officer at WAV, Inc. “WAV saw remarkable growth in 2016, and the momentum is continuing into 2017. We are able to compete in new areas because of new partnerships, the changing marketplace, and the addition of new customers.”

About WAV, Inc.

WAV, Inc. is a full service distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment. Located in Aurora, IL, WAV provides its partners a competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge & unmatched technical expertise, support for multi-vendor solutions, product availability, as well as professional value-added services for its VAR & WISP communities, including (but not limited to): technical support, predictive analysis services, FCC coordination and installation & diagnostics. “We Make the Internet Work”. For more information, call (800) 678-2419 or visit the web at: www.wavonline.com.