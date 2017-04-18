Washington State Kitchen & Bath Sees Demand for Home Renovations Surge

As the call for new homes exceeds availability, demand for Washington State Kitchen and Bath's remodeling services is escalating.

Seattle, Washington (PRUnderground) April 18th, 2017

Washington State Kitchen & Bath is a provider of quality construction services for home remodeling, additions, and new construction. The company specializes in kitchen and bath remodeling. Due to buyer demand outpacing new construction and existing home availability, the company is seeing an increase in the demand for home improvement services.

The U.S. housing market continues to gain momentum, despite higher prices and rising mortgage rates. Sales of new single-family homes recorded a seven-month high in February of this year. Still, the supply could not meet the rising demand. Estimates suggest that home prices have been increasing an average of five percent annually, though price increases are difficult to determine in hotter markets, such as prime east and west coast neighborhoods. These are positive signals that the housing market is strong. Interest rate increases notwithstanding, mortgage credit has been more widely available due to the slight loosening of lending standards, further fueling the call for available homes.

In addition to rising home sales, home construction is going up, too. While builders pulled back a bit on starting new projects in November, the current trend in home construction has been positive. The average rate of new groundbreakings reached a 1.163 million rate in 2016, up by about five percent from 2015. The construction industry is struggling to keep pace. For the first time in years, new construction, existing homes, and even rentals cannot keep up with the housing demand. As a result, many remodeling companies are seeing a boom in business.

“It is good to see the economy in positive territory and to be able to help my fellow Washingtonians achieve their dream home through home remodeling renovations,” said Erin Belmore, Founder of Washington State Kitchen & Bath. “Moving is a hassle, and many of our clients are happy to see that we can transform their current house into an ideal place to live-while they stay put.”

Washington State Kitchen & Bath is fully licensed, bonded, and insured. They offer residential and commercial renovations, specializing in walk-in tubs, bathroom remodeling, windows, doors, cabinets, flooring, decks, and other services. The company serves Western Washington-including Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, and more-as well as parts of Eastern Washington. To learn about their products and services, visit www.WashingtonStateKitchenBath.com or call 1-800-935-5524.

Having been in business since 2003, Washington State Kitchen and Bath provides quality construction services for remodels, additions, restoration and new construction. They specialize in quality, dependable services from design through completion and have helped thousands of customers turn their home remodel dreams into reality.