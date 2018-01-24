Washington State Kitchen & Bath Awarded Best of Houzz 2018 Award

Houzz awards Washington State Kitchen & Bath for their overwhelmingly positive history of reviews in the home remodeling and construction industry.

Seattle, Wa (PRUnderground) January 24th, 2018

Washington State Kitchen & Bath is a fully licensed contractor in Washington State, serving the western part and some parts of the eastern state. The company provides quality construction services for home remodeling and additions, as well as new constructions. Their committment to their community has lead them to be voted by the Houzz community as a winner of the Best of Houzz 2018 award.

Washington State Kitchen & Bath has been recognized for its work in the Customer Service Category of Houzz. The recognition is based on the company’s work in customer service, with a portfolio that includes some of the most consistent reviews on Houzz throughout 2017.

Washington State Kitchen & Bath recognition was the culmination of more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than one million active home building, remodeling, and design industry professionals. The Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client review a professional received in 2017.

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts, and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz is the easy way for people find inspiration, get advice, buy products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality.

“It is a great honor for us at the Washington State Kitchen & Bath to be selected a winner of the Best of Houzz 2018 Award in the field of Customer Service. Our customer service team has always worked hard to project the company’s old-fashioned values – honesty, integrity, and transparency in our interactions. The award from Houzz is a confirmation of the success of our customer service efforts to provide our customers the best service only our company can provide,” said Erin Belmore, General Contractor at Washington State Kitchen & Bath.

Washington State Kitchen & Bath can help in every aspect of home remodeling in Seattle. For information about new construction, remodeling a kitchen, bath, or entire home, visit www.WashingtonStateKitchenBath.com or call 1-800-935-5524.

About Washington State Kitchen and Bath

Having been in business since 2003, Washington State Kitchen and Bath provides quality construction services for remodels, additions, restoration and new construction. They specialize in quality, dependable services from design through completion and have helped thousands of customers turn their home remodel dreams into reality.