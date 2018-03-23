Washington State Kitchen and Bath Releases Hottest Kitchen Renovation Trend List

Washington State Kitchen and Bath, specializing in bathroom and kitchen remodeling, has released its latest list of hot, new kitchen renovation trends.

Seattle, WA (PRUnderground) March 22nd, 2018

Washington State Kitchen and Bath is a fully-licensed contracting company serving the western part and some eastern parts of Washington. The company provides quality construction services for home remodeling and additions as well as new builds. WSKB is proud to announce its newest Kitchen Renovation Trends List.

“Our expert designers keep a finger on the pulse of the most cutting-edge styles,” said Erin Belmore, President of Washington State Kitchen and Bath. “This allows us to help our clients achieve looks that are both chic and current but also timeless enough to enhance resell value for years to come.”

WSKB’s Kitchen Trends List includes the following:

The use of engineered stone, such as quartz, for countertops . Quartz is even eclipsing granite, which has long been considered a first choice for kitchen surfaces. Quartz is low-maintenance and durable because it is not porous like granite. It is also available in many different colors. For those who don’t have the budget for stone, laminates are still a compelling option and come in a variety of rich-looking finishes.

The addition of technology in the kitchen through smart devices. These gadgets can help homeowners in their meal preparations and in controlling appliances, whether through predetermined settings or remotely. Alexa, Google Home, and other virtual assistants allow kitchen users to assign tasks and gather information with voice commands.

Tile for backsplashes. Porcelain and ceramic tile options are both popular. The backsplash should not outshine custom cabinetry or countertop choices but tie the kitchen elements into a balanced whole. Subway tiles are particularly hot right now and versatile enough to fit most any kitchen style. The subway tiles come in a wide variety of sizes, colors, and materials and can accommodate different budgets.

In addition to helping clients design and remodel their dream kitchens, Washington State Kitchen and Bath can help with bathroom renovations, home additions, flooring, cabinetry, deck construction, and more. WSKB is a winner of the 2018 Best of Houzz Service Award. The company is Better Business Bureau accredited and is a AAA Discount Partner. For information, visit www.WashingtonStateKitchenBath.com or call 1-800-935-5524.

About Washington State Kitchen and Bath

Having been in business since 2003, Washington State Kitchen and Bath provides quality construction services for remodels, additions, restoration and new construction. They specialize in quality, dependable services from design through completion and have helped thousands of customers turn their home remodel dreams into reality.