Washington State Kitchen and Bath Joins with Real Estate Firm to Upgrade Homes

Licensed contractor Washington State Kitchen and Bath to provide renovation services for sellers listing homes with Rylee Park Properties real estate firm.

Seattle, Washington (PRUnderground) March 23rd, 2018

Washington State Kitchen and Bath is a fully-licensed contracting company offering services in the western part of Washington State. The company specializes in quality home remodeling and additions, as well as new constructions. Washington State Kitchen and Bath is now partnering with real estate company Rylee Park Properties to help people remodel Washington homes in preparation for sale or lease .

Rylee Park Properties is a team of real estate experts in Washington State that is dedicated to helping people sell, buy, or finance their dream home. The Rylee Park team can assist with all steps of home selling, from setting the price to creating marketing campaigns. They can help buyers find the perfect home and securing financing. The firm’s agents have many years of experience in the real estate market of the greater Seattle area.

Rylee Park Properties has selected Washington State Kitchen and Bath to help people who need to improve their home before selling or leasing, or who would like to renovate their newly-purchased home.

Erin Belmore, General Contractor of Washington State Kitchen and Bath, said that his company is honored to be associated with Rylee Park Properties.

“We have a lot of respect for this prestigious real estate firm,” said Belmore. “The company sets the bar high for excellence, and we are happy to be assisting with home remodeling efforts to help people sell their home faster or convert purchased homes into dream homes.”

Washington State Kitchen and Bath prides itself on the good, old-fashioned values of honesty, integrity, and transparency in their interactions with clients. In addition to new builds, they specialize in bathroom and kitchen upgrades, windows, siding, roofing and replacement, and more. They have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and an A with Angie’s List.

To learn more about Washington State Kitchen and Bath and their partnership with Rylee Park Properties, visit www.WashingtonStateKitchenBath.com or call telephone 1-800-935-5524.

About Washington State Kitchen and Bath

Having been in business since 2003, Washington State Kitchen and Bath provides quality construction services for remodels, additions, restoration and new construction. They specialize in quality, dependable services from design through completion and have helped thousands of customers turn their home remodel dreams into reality.