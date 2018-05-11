Washington State Kitchen and Bath Extends 20-Year Warranty on Wedi Shower Systems

Fully-licensed contractor Washington State Kitchen and Bath is now offering a 20-year warranty on Wedi bathroom construction materials.

Woodinville, WA (PRUnderground) May 11th, 2018

Washington State Kitchen and Bath is a fully-licensed contracting business, serving the western part and some eastern parts of Washington state. The company provides quality construction services for home remodeling, additions, and new builds. To ensure that its bathroom remodels and constructions withstand the test of time, the company is now offering double warranty length on Wedi bathroom building materials, for 20 years of guaranteed durability.

To provide its clients with the highest quality bathroom components, Washington State Kitchen and Bath uses the Wedi Shower System. Wedi has revolutionized the tile industry , receiving more approvals than any other system of its kind.

Wedi uses 100 percent waterproofing to prevent any potential mold issues. The shower system includes wallboard, pre-sloped shower pans, curbs, drains, fasteners, sealant, an ADA ramp, and wall niches and benches. Wedi offers a 10-year warranty on all of its products, but that can be extended to 20 years with a PRO Certified Installer like Washington State Kitchen and Bath.

Erin Belmore, founder of Washington State Kitchen and Bath, said that the extended warranty provides a new level of peace-of-mind to customers.

“ Wedi revolutionized bath remodeling for us in Washington with their long-lasting, waterproof products,” said Belmore. “When we couple a top-notch line with the extra assurance of the 20-year warranty due to our extra Pro certification, our clients know they are getting a product that will last.”

Washington State Kitchen and Bath offers services ranging from kitchen remodels, siding, roofing, bath remodels, garage and basement conversions, alarms, gutters, decks, flooring, and more. The company’s design and construction teams are committed to ensuring quality design, craftsmanship, and value. For new construction projects, WSKB’s services cover custom design, architectural calculations, and building permits.

To learn more about Washington State Kitchen and Bath’s double-length warranty for Wedi products, visit www.WashingtonStateKitchenBath.com or call (800) 935-5524.

About Washington State Kitchen and Bath

Having been in business since 2003, Washington State Kitchen and Bath provides quality construction services for remodels, additions, restoration and new construction. They specialize in quality, dependable services from design through completion and have helped thousands of customers turn their home remodel dreams into reality.