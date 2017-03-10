Washington State Kitchen and Bath Expands Services To Offer Shower Stalls

A Washington state-based company that specializes in home remodels and additions is now selling and installing custom shower stalls.

(PRUnderground) March 10th, 2017

Washington State Kitchen and Bath is a premier home remodeler in the state of Washington. The company specializes in remodeling, additions, and new constructions and has recently expanded its products and services to offer shower stalls and installation.

The company’s shower stalls are packaged with pre-selected, unique fixtures. There are different types of shower stalls for various needs. For example, Washington State Kitchen and Bath offers low-threshold, walk-in shower stalls for people who need safer bathing and modular shower units for residential installation with an existing bathroom.

Their shower stall walls are molded using Acrylix, a spray-on acrylic finish that is reinforced with fiberglass and wood to create a rigid shower surround. Larger shower wall panels use steel pipe reinforcements to withstand warping and achieve a precise wall and shower base fit. Shower finishes are available in different color options together with a variety of fixture package options.

Washington State Kitchen and Bath is fully licensed, bonded, and insured as a general contractor in the state, and their projects comply with both city and state government requirements. The company takes care of all necessary permits for their projects, both for remodels and new building projects.

“Custom shower stalls and bathroom remodel upgrades can increase the value of any property-whether they are part of an add-on, new construction, or home remodel,” said Erin Belmore, contractor and founder of Washington State Kitchen and Bath. “Custom designed shower stalls can fit seamlessly into a bathroom, no matter what size and shape it is.”

“Adding shower stalls instead of the traditional bathtubs with curtains is a growing trend,” continued Belmore. “They are safer for users and also add beauty and style to a bathroom.”

The shower stalls are great for remodeling old bathrooms. They come with a broad selection of colored wall liners that look sleeker and cleaner than shower curtains. Shower accessories can be customized to fit the needs of the homeowners.

Washington State Kitchen and Bath prides itself in good old-fashioned values, including honesty, transparency, and integrity, in their interactions with clients. Their commitment to these values serves as the backbone of their business practices and customer service.

For those remodeling old bathrooms or constructing new ones, Washington State Kitchen and Bath has shower stalls and kits to suit all different needs. For more information and to learn more about shower stalls and kits, visit www.WashingtonStateKitchenBath.com or call 1-800-935-5524.

About Washington State Kitchen and Bath

Having been in business since 2003, Washington State Kitchen and Bath provides quality construction services for remodels, additions, restoration and new construction. They specialize in quality, dependable services from design through completion and have helped thousands of customers turn their home remodel dreams into reality.