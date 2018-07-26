Washingcodes.com. Washing machines error codes, lights and symbols

Perfectly obvious that it is almost impossible to imagine a modern house without a washing machine or dishwasher.

NY (PRUnderground) July 26th, 2018

Technical progress increases our demand for living conditions, and also contributes to the emergence of new models of household appliances.

However, is it really necessary to take for granted that any technique always requires professional technical support? Most faults can be easily eliminated with our own hands.

Recommendations of manufacturers

For a person who purchased household appliances the wisely solution is to have a look at the manufacturer’s recommendations on operating conditions. This is important in order to prolong the working capacity of equipment, make the technique more convenient to use.

Washingcodes.com website is here to help you find detailed recommendations on the operation and identification of the most common faults of the main brands of washing machine and dishwasher. It will help you to avoid the most frequent problems and at the same time refuse to cumulate numerous paper versions of these recommendations.

Repair advice

Repair of household appliances using your own resources, such as washing machines and dishwashers, in a number of cases is grounded and permissible. On our website you surely will find the simplest and most affordable solution to the problems of washing machines, as well as dishwashers. Errors and malfunctions are sorted by fault codes, and advice are generated exclusively for non-professionals.

Having eliminated the most common malfunctions, you will quickly restore the efficiency of your equipment, save time and money, which are necessary for inviting professional masters or dismantling and delivery of equipment to the workshop.

Error code

On the site you may find a lot of materials that are dedicated to a specific error. Typically, this is a violation of the equipment disruptions, which requires several steps to eliminate. As far as the same error code from different manufacturers can mean completely different malfunctions, washingcodes.com site will be very helpful for a true home master. Moreover, professionals who are engaged in repairing such equipment will also find a lot of useful advice on the pages of the resource.

Household appliances – our reliable home assistant. We could be also reliable protectors for this technique if we could solve many of its problems.

About Washing codes