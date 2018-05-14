VVKB Introduce Portable Parking Heaters for Campervan Use

VVKB, a leading manufacturer of parking, fuel and engine heaters, announces its new portable parking heaters for campervan use.

DE,USA (PRUnderground) May 14th, 2018

Victor Industries Ltd. (VVKB), a leading manufacturer of parking, fuel and engine heaters, announces its new portable parking heaters for campervan use. This is a 12V parking heater, with all the critical components like a 5-liter fuel tank and heater in one casing.

It is a new generation of parking heaters that come as a complete device, ready for use. The unique design and stylish look, makes this new auxiliary parking heater a perfect choice for most outdoor activities.

“VVKB is committed to advance innovation and technologies that improve performance and reliability of parking heaters,” said Mr. Eric Zhang, the VVKB CEO. “We are proud to introduce new portable parking heaters for campervans that guarantee a quiet and comfortable environment even during freezing cold weather.”

The VVKB portable parking heaters for campervans feature an LCD screen, which displays all important settings of the system such as temperature, fuel level and system condition. From the LCD controller, you can set start and stop temperature or time for the parking heater, depending on the heating needs.

It features a wireless remote for turning on and off the portable parking heater. Also, the automated system runs safety diagnostics before and after the system starts.

With the USB port interface, you can charge all electronic devices, making it a convenient parking heater for most outdoor activities. Depending on the surrounding weather conditions, VVKB portable parking heaters for campervan supplies consistent and steady warmth for 10 to 24 hours.

The parking heater come with three distinct heating options and these include high, medium and low.

At every stage, VVKB follows strict design and manufacturing process for all the portable parking heaters. The VVKB portable parking heaters are RoHS, CE and FCC compliant.

Again, these portable parking heaters come in standard and custom designs, depending on your unique specific heating needs.

About VVKB

Founded in the U.S., Victor Industries Ltd. (VVKB) has grown to be a global leader in designing, manufacturing and assembling parking heaters, engine heaters and fuel heaters. These are RoHS, CE and FCC compliant heaters that guarantee efficient and consistent heating.

Among the main products by Victor Industries Ltd. Include Apollo series parking heaters, Titan series engine heaters and Zeus series fuel heaters.

Contact info :

Name: Mr. Eric Zhang

Company: VVKB

Address: 16192, Coastal Hwy, Lewes, DE, 19958, USA

Phone: +1 (678) 866-1888

Email: info@vvkb.com

Website: https://www.vvkb.com

About VVKB Heatersv

We are a leading manufacturer of Heaters, and provide global solutions to heating issues for our valuable customers. We have observed a total vehicle sales of 17.47 million in USA in 2015, the record breaking highest sales ever achieved in our field. Additionally, we achieved a target of 18.9 million sales in Europe, which is the landmark representation of our annual sales with a hike of 3.4% (Confirmed Data from ARTC- Automotive Research & Testing Center). We believe the trend is being dominated by cars and that it is bound to intensify in the coming generations.

We are aware of the fact of Automotive Industry that inevitable damage to our precious cars is ultimately caused by the natural environment. To deal with the threat, we dedicate ourselves to the cause and commit to the development of heaters in the automotive industry, specifically for the unscrambled car issues at low temperatures, such as the car start difficulty and heating cab problems.

Victor Industries Ltd. was founded in the United States under the most crucial circumstances with an aim to revolutionize the market of heaters with our brightest solutions. We are familiar with the market of the United States, Australia, Europe, Germany, Sweden.

We prioritize the requirements of our customers and deliver the most of satisfaction to our clients with our rated and quality products. We are Victor Industries Ltd, the leading manufacturers of Parking Heaters, Engine Heaters and Block Heaters, always dedicated to quality, efficiency and the 3-one service.