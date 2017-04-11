Vocal Unity International Summit is the First of It’s Kind

The Vocal Unity International Summit brings awareness to the impact of voice problems and offers access to insights from leading specialists for vocal disorders.

US-based network VocalDisorders.org, the Australian Dysphonia Network, and Faces of HNC have teamed up to present the first-ever worldwide event in recognition of World Voice Day. The event is called the Vocal Unity International Summit. The Summit is a 6-day multi-speaker conference that will be broadcast online from April 16-21, 2017. It will feature speakers from around the world who have expertise and experiences with vocal disorders.

In the United States alone, an estimated 9.4 MILLION people have faced some form of chronic voice problem (source: National Institute of Deafness and Other Communication Disorders). Until now, World Voice Day mainly celebrated the usefulness of voice in science, speaking, and the arts. The Vocal Unity International Summit brings awareness to the impact of losing your voice and offers unprecedented access to insights from leading specialists who treat vocal disorders.

Andrea Hardaway (founder of VocalDisorders.org and head of Vocal Unity) says, “Since 2008, I have been meeting people around the world who are dealing with these challenges every single day. I couldn’t just sit around and watch more people sink into silence. I had to do my part to help give a voice to the voiceless. That is what I am fighting to do now…. in a greater way than ever before.” Hardaway started her advocacy journey for her mother (who has a condition known as Spasmodic Dysphonia). However, her efforts now support thousands of others around the world.

With a roster of 18 speakers, including top clinical experts and researchers, Vocal Unity is positioned to be the first-ever World Voice Day event with a worldwide focus.

