Vloggers Rejoice for New Lavalier Microphone Kit Released on Amazon

Eaton Productions has developed a professional kit containing their popular lapel microphone and accessories needed for getting started on YouTube.

(PRUnderground) March 7th, 2017

Since releasing their lavalier microphone last year, Eaton Productions has made an unprecedented name for itself in the audio solutions industry. It received great feedback from customers online and quickly became one of the best-selling wireless microphones on Amazon.

After carefully reviewing customer feedback, the Eaton Productions team found that many of their customers were using the lavalier microphone when getting started on Youtube or streaming Facebook live videos. In hopes of encouraging more of their customers to embrace creativity, Eaton Productions has just launched a lavalier microphone kit.

“Our new lavalier microphone kit is all you need to get started with video production.” explained Michelle Eaton, the Founder of Eaton Productions. “Whether you are a filming a Facebook live video for your friends, getting started on a Youtube career or filming a professional video on a DSLR, this kit is an all-in-one solution. We are so proud of this new development and can’t wait to see it being used by our creative customers.”

The lavalier microphone kit from Eaton Productions contains the most updated version of their best-selling microphone, complete with a lapel clip and windscreen phone cover. It also comes with an extra long 20-foot extension cable for filming at a distance. To maximize versatility, the kit also contains a microphone adapter cable that can be used with a DSLR, GoPro or computer. It has a cell phone tripod adapter that is compatible with most smartphones and is perfect for vlogging and live videos.

Eaton Productions has ensured that their lavalier microphone kit has all of the necessary tools for even the most tech-savvy consumers. The company proudly offers a one year warranty on the new kit, which is packaged inside a carrying pouch. To find out more information about the new lavalier microphone kit, visit the product page at www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01NBF0ZTR.

About Eaton Productions

