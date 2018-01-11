Vivre Groupe Opens the Door to More Restful Sleep With Release of Exclusive Vivre Sleep Mask Set

Without a good night's sleep it's impossible to perform optimally. Vivre Groupe are here to help with the launch of their new Vivre Sleep Set.

Lewes, DW (PRUnderground) January 11th, 2018

The science behind the need for restful, uninterrupted sleep of a proper duration doesn’t lie. And things like sleep drugs and other potentially dangerous crutches often lead to more problems than they solve. The good news is an effective and affordable solution is available, that can greatly enhance the ability to have rejuvenating night’s sleep in a natural, healthy way. Enter Vivre Groupe, experts on the subject who recently announced the release of the Vivre Sleep Mask Black Set Bundle . The exclusive new package contains a premium quality Black Vivre Sleep Mask made of 100% Mulberry Silk, Memory Foam earplugs, a “Tips & Tricks for a Good Sleep” information-packed booklet and a superfine fiber pouch all in an elegant black box, perfect for gift giving. The enthusiasm surrounding the new release is high.

“The Dalai Lama was even quoted as saying, ‘Sleep is the best meditation’, it’s so important,” commented a spokesperson from Vivre Groupe. “Science is in total agreement. So if you are waking up less than rested, having trouble falling asleep or staying asleep, due to any number of different factors our Vivre Sleep Mask Exclusive Set is a great way to help solve those problems. The quality of our sleep would immensely improve if we would all follow the advice from the booklet. And it is completely inexpensive.”

According to the company, the Sleep Mask, Earplugs and the booklet are the perfect companion at home, on the road thanks to the convenient carry pouch or even while meditating or enjoying sometime at a spa. Whenever blocking out light or sound or both are beneficial, Vivre delivers in a reliable way.

The package is available both on Vivre’s website and at Amazon.com.

Early feedback for the Vivre Sleep Mask Exclusive Set have been completely positive across the board.

Christine S., from Boston, recently said in a five star review, “I was having an incredibly hard time sleeping, at least partly due to the weird hours I face at work. Light would bother me, or the noise from my housemates would wake me after only a few hours and getting back to sleep was impossible. My boyfriend bought me the Vivre Sleep Mask and Earplugs set and I feel like a new person. I get eight hours sleep, at least, every time I hit the bed.”

For more information be sure to visit https://vivrestore.com .

About Vivre Groupe

The Vivre Group specialize in premium products that help people sleep good, dream good and feel good.