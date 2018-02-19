Visual & Collage Artist, Denise Cummings Announces First NYC Exhibit at the ArtExpo in April

Set to create a “spectacular diversion” collage artist, Denise Cummings will unveil the Designing Flowers Series at the ArtExpo New York on April 19th-22nd, 2018.

New York, NY (PRUnderground) February 19th, 2018

With a carefully curated amalgam of floriography influenced by four art styles, collage artist Denise Cummings will make her springtime debut in NYC. Influenced by what naturally makes its first appearance in April, the collage artist will exhibit her work at the world-renowned ArtExpo at Pier 94. With it, she hopes to evoke an open dialogue about the symbolism found in flowers and how it relates to all walks of life. To do that she has combined Modern, Baroque, Surrealism, and Biomorphic art styles that inspire through the medium of paper mixed media. With homage to all things floral, Cummings’ work will uncover how each viewer is so much like the subject itself.

Originally formed from the pages of home décor, architectural, and fashion magazines Cummings said of her work, “I deconstruct an initial image design and dissect it with scissors and utility knives in a free-form style. I cut away at a curve, a texture, and a pattern to capture the forms that are ultimately on loan from nature.”

The artist then cultivates a photo montage reshaping images on paper into biomorphic forms allowing the viewer to find symbolic representations of their lives and connection to flowers; presented as flowers found in horticulture and botany studies. She adds, “My flowers are not bound to illustrated predictability. For me, a metamorphosis happens and a flower emerges. It speaks. My flowers are assembled together to convey hidden messages within them. The viewer may subconsciously feel or see a correlation that reflects sexuality, wealth, beauty, style, or design. They’ll recognize it because they’ll see it in how they dress to make themselves beautiful just like flowers do.”

The artist will exhibit the Designing Flowers Series in Booth #S218.

For more information visit http://www.denisecummings.com. Follow her on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/denisecummingsartist.

About ArtExpo New York:

Hosting more than 35,000 avid art enthusiasts annually ArtExpo New York is the largest international gathering of qualified trade buyers. These buyers include gallery owners and managers, art dealers, interior designers, architects, corporate art buyers, and art and framing retailers.

About Denise Cummings

Denise Cummings is a self-taught visual and collage artist. A one-time entrepreneur, artist, owner, and product designer for a successful handmade product line, her products sold in Barneys New York, Fred Segal, and Aveda.