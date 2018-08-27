Visual Artist Clyde J. Kell Releases Online Popup Art Show Christian Religious Themed Collection

Watercolor, pen and ink & paint medium artist Clyde J. Kell has won praise for his work. His latest showcases the Chiaroscuro old-world technique & his Christian faith.

The work of Oklahoma City, visual artist Clyde J. Kell is becoming increasingly well known through not just his remarkable skill, but also the cool and convenient online popup art show platform he has chosen to embrace to help connect with fans. With work that represents an encompassing series of religious art, pulp radio art, evolution, botanical, and ancient landmarks, Kell recently celebrated the launch of his latest much-anticipated online popup art show collection. This time heavily inspired by his own Christian beliefs, with influence from 17th century Italian religious artist Caravaggio, and employing the chiaroscuro old-world technique, his new “ Art Touches The Soul ” online popup art show embraces today’s technology to showcase classic artwork of the highest order. The enthusiasm surrounding the whole project is high.

“Art touches the soul, and is why I create,” commented the passionate Kell. “I think this spirit comes through powerfully in my latest collection.”

The art show is completely multimedia with video highlighting all six pieces of the collection, showing them at their finest, and making the best use of the technology available. Titles include “Empty Burial Tomb”, “Saint John the Baptist, Repent”, “Mercy, No Sin to the Great”, “Pax Tecum Filumena”, and “Doubting Thomas”. All can be ordered from the online site during the show which runs from August 17th through Sep 16th, 2018. “Art Touches The Soul”, clearly removes the inhibitions of old-school gallery shows allowing a 21st century art maverick to utilize the internet to disrupt the elitist art world, in the best-of-ways.

Early feedback has been very positive.

AFG of Chicago, recently said in a five-star review, “ Wow! I was thinking of Caravaggio and his use of chiaroscuro when I looked at this image! Bravo Clyde.”

About Clyde J Kell

My work is representational, expressing warm heartfelt events in my life and others around me. Botanical, ancient historical monuments, foreign landscapes, seascapes. I attempt to visually tell a story of life’s journey from an early age to present. Working in water color, acrylic paint with a tight illustrative hand and occasionally using pen and ink. My work is an expression of life’s adventure, and sometimes the torture we as humans must endure.