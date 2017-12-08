Virtual Personal Assistant Solutions key to Smart Workplace revealed by Mind Commerce

Key Sectors include Automotive, Education, Financial, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing and Robotics

Momentum is rapidly growing for Artificial Intelligence enabled VPA solutions in the consumer market thanks to accelerating end-user adoption and increased usage as well as significant advances in VPA technology from market leaders such as Amazon’s Echo/Alexa, Apple’s Siri, Google Home/Google Assistant, and Microsoft’s Cortana. The millennial market in particular is anticipated to be a significant driver of overall usage including social media as well as digital content purchases and commerce involving physical goods and services.

However, Mind Commerce also sees huge potential in the enterprise and industrial market for a smarter workplace. For example, one of the largest markets for VPA in enterprise will be Manufacturing. Mind Commerce sees a $13.1B USD Smart Workplace opportunity in the industrial sector by 2022 of which over $200M USD will be VPA driven.

The recent announcement by Amazon offering Alexa for Business provides early validation for the enterprise VPA market segment. This represents both an attractive market for voice-controlled AI as well as an opportunity for increased enterprise engagement in terms of VPA software development by way of VPA APIs that make it easier for application integration.

The Smart Workplace is characterized as a safer, more comfortable, and productive work environment. In terms of workplace productivity, both stand-alone Virtual Private Assistants and VPA technologies integrated with other solutions will be important to enterprise and industrial markets.

Mind Commerce VPA and Smart Workplace research covers many industry verticals including Automotive, Education, Financial, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing and Robotics, Retail and eCommerce, Social Media and Commerce.

Virtual Personal Assistants: Artificial Intelligence Enabled Smart Advisors and Intelligent Agent Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 – 2022 provides an in-depth assessment of intelligent VPA and Smart Advisor market including the emerging VPA market ecosystem. The report includes analysis of key market player products, solutions, strategies, M&A, and partnerships. The report evaluates VPA and autonomous agents in all major market segments, business functions, and industry verticals with accompanying forecasts for 2017 through 2022.

Smart Workplace: Devices, Applications, and Services 2017 – 2022 provides an in-depth analysis of the Smart Workplace including market trends, growth drivers, market challenges, and value chain partners. The report analyzes the market segments by category, product and services, connectivity and communication technology, and region along with forecasts for the 2017 – 2022 period. The report also analyzes smart workplace solution providers and provides specific market recommendations.

Smart Workplace Market in Industry Verticals 2018 to 2023 provides analysis of the market for Smart Workplace solutions, applications, and services across industry verticals. Sectors analyzed and forecast in this report include Education and Training, Financial Services, Government and Public Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Real Estate and Construction, Retail Sales and Services, Telecommunication and IT, Transportation and Logistics. The report analyzes smart workplace products and integrated systems, transformation services, and integrated workplace management systems. The report provides detailed forecasts for years 2018 to 2023.

