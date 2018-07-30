Virtual & Outsourced Audit & Compliance Services for San Antonio Businesses Now Offered by FLANK

FLANK, a leading provider of security and compliance solutions, now offers industry leading virtual & outsourced audit compliance services for San Antonio, TX businesses.

San Antonio, TX (PRUnderground) July 30th, 2018

FLANK, a leading provider of security and compliance solutions, now offers industry leading virtual & outsourced audit and regulatory compliance services for San Antonio, Texas businesses. Want to save tens of thousands of dollars on annual compliance costs? Then ditch the six-figure compliance officer payroll and hire FLANK for all your ongoing annual compliance needs.

Download the Virtual & Outsourced Regulatory Compliance Services Menu today.

Learn more about the top 5 reasons for considering FLANK for comprehensive virtual & outsourced audit and regulatory compliance services for San Antonio, Texas businesses:

Immense Cost Savings for San Antonio businesses. We’ll Handle Your Audits from Beginning to End. Expertise Only When You Need it. Look and Feel of a Full-Time Compliance Officer Flexibility for Your Business

Learn more about FLANK’s real-world case studies and how we’re saving Texas businesses thousands of dollars on annual compliance costs.

Contact us at info@flank.org to learn more.

About Us

We’re global experts when it comes to security, governance, and compliance solutions, there’s no debating that, and we can help you implement efficient and scalable solutions for your growing business. Security can be difficult, compliance

can be challenging, and governance can be costly – we more than understand these issues – and it’s why you should be talking to Flank, the organization that helps you in “protecting your perimeter”.

We’re Flank. “to defend or guard at the flank”.

Compliance can be incredibly difficult, challenging and taxing – we more than understand – and its why businesses around the world turn to FLANK for helping with a myriad of regulatory issues, ranging from comprehensive information security policies and procedures writing to security awareness training, and so much more. Don’t trust your critical compliance needs to just anybody, work with the global experts who’ve gained a reputation as hard-working, intelligent, and extremely knowledgeable professionals that are truly second to none.