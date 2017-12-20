Virginia Interventional Associates Celebrates 10 Years of Service to Fredericksburg and Stafford, VA

VIVA, part of Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg, opened its doors in January of 2007, led by a local group of Interventional Radiologists.

Fredericksburg, VA (PRUnderground) December 20th, 2017

Virginia Interventional Associates (VIVA) celebrated 10 years of service on December 7th, 2017. Its two locations, one in Fredericksburg and the other in Stafford, offer patients convenient access to high quality healthcare provided by board certified, fellowship trained Interventional Radiologists and Vascular Surgeons who are supported by an experienced team of healthcare professionals.

“We’re celebrating this milestone as a way of honoring the dedication of those who have now provided service to more than 100,000 patients and continue to offer the only outpatient Interventional Radiology and Vascular Surgery practice in the Fredericksburg region,” said Ed Swager, CEO of Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg.

VIVA, part of Radiologic Associates of Fredericksburg, opened its doors in January of 2007, led by a local group of Interventional Radiologists. In 2009 and 2010 respectively, VIVA expanded its services with the addition of Drs. Victor D’Addio and F. Larry Koenig III. Drs. D’Addio and Koenig are the region’s only board certified, fellowship trained vascular surgeons, and, as a result, VIVA offers a full range of comprehensive vascular surgery services.

VIVA is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. Additionally, its vascular ultrasound lab is accredited by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission in extracranial cerebrovascular, peripheral arterial, and peripheral venous testing. “These accreditations reflect our commitment to provide the highest quality and value for our patients and the community,” says Dr. R. Donald Doherty Jr., VIVA Medical Director.

VIVA’s services include, but are not limited to, the following categories:

Arterial Disease Management

Venous Disease Management

Interventional Pain Management

Interventional Oncology

Women’s Health Services

Dialysis Access Management

Vascular Ultrasound

For more information call 540-654-9118 or visit vivassociates.com.

About Virginia Interventional and Vascular Associates

VIVA is the only outpatient interventional radiology practice in the Fredericksburg region. They offer state-of-the-art services and have the region’s only fellowship trained, board certified vascular surgeons.